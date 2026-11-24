California Governor Gavin Newsom has demanded federal reforms to the presidential pardon process, alleging corruption under Donald Trump, who countered by attacking Newsom's clemency for 548 inmates and announcing new death penalty directives.

Newsom Calls for Federal Pardon Reform Amid Claims of Trump Abuse

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for sweeping federal reforms to the US President's power to grant pardons, accusing President Donald Trump of using the Justice Department to protect wealthy allies and politically connected individuals while alleging that clemency has become a business under his administration.

In a post on X, Newsom said, 'No president should be able to sell a pardon. Today, I’m calling for sweeping federal reform of the presidential pardon power. The Justice Department is not Donald Trump’s personal law firm. Justice is NOT for sale.'

The California Governor alleged that several individuals convicted of serious offences had received presidential pardons after financial contributions or personal connections involving Trump's political circle. He also criticised Trump's decision to pardon former Blackwater security contractors convicted in connection with the 2007 killing of 14 Iraqi civilians.

Newsom's remarks came after Trump sharply criticised the California Governor over his decision to grant clemency to 548 death row inmates. Speaking at the Department of Justice on Monday, Trump described Newsom's decision as one of the most shocking acts of injustice and announced a Presidential Directive ordering the DOJ to seek the death penalty for child murderers.