US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held their 8th Strategic Dialogue in Washington, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in security, defense, trade, and regional stability.

US and Qatar Hold Eighth Strategic Dialogue in Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday (local time) held the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington. The talks focused on expanding economic ties, regional security and bilateral cooperation ahead of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, Rubio said the discussions focused on advancing shared priorities and strengthening the partnership to promote stability and security in the Middle East. "Met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ to launch the eighth U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. We’re working together to advance shared economic and security priorities and strengthen our partnership to promote a more stable and secure Middle East," Rubio wrote.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Thani also highlighted the significance of the dialogue, saying it had served as an institutional framework for joint efforts since its launch in 2018. "Since its launch in 2018, the Qatar–US Strategic Dialogue has served as an institutional framework for our joint efforts. At its 8th session, we build on achievements and expand cooperation to serve our shared interests and aspirations. Thank you, @SecRubio, for the constructive discussions," he wrote.

The United States and Qatar have agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, security, trade, investment and emerging technologies during the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, according to a joint statement. Both countries committed to expanding economic, commercial and investment opportunities, with discussions on defence, counterterrorism, and cultural ties expected to continue into early 2027.