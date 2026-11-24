EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet anticipates the India-EU Free Trade Agreement signing in December 2026, targeting mid-2027 for enforcement. The deal aims to boost trade in goods and services, significantly benefiting various industrial sectors.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Could Take Force by Mid-2027 Says EU

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is expected to be signed in December and could come into force by the middle of 2027, European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said on Monday, outlining the remaining steps in the agreement's implementation. In a video message shared on X, Paquet said negotiations for the agreement concluded successfully at the India-EU summit in January this year, following which teams from both sides worked on finalising and technically refining the text.

“An agreement that will make a difference for growth and jobs on both sides.” - @EUAmbIndia explains the timeline and the road ahead. Where does the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 FTA stand, and what comes next? This is the first in our series on what the FTA will deliver. Stay tuned for more updates. https://t.co/2QQe8FDcw8 — EU in India (@EU_in_India) November 23, 2026

He said the European Commission proposed the agreement's signature to the Council in September, and European ministers were currently discussing whether to give the go-ahead for its signing. "The wide expectation is that we will have agreement to sign in December. And this is where we also hope to have a high-level visit coming to Europe for that signature," Paquet said.

Explaining the next steps, the EU Ambassador said that after the agreement is signed, it will undergo scrutiny by the European Parliament, which will have to give its assent before it can enter into force. He said the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee had recently visited Delhi and explained the process of scrutiny. Paquet further cited the chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee as expecting the Parliament to form its view in spring, expressing optimism about a positive outcome. Clarifying that the assessment was that of the committee chair, Paquet said he was not speaking on behalf of the European Parliament.

He said the agreement could subsequently enter into force by the middle of 2027, with its benefits beginning to accrue from the time it comes into effect. "Once the free trade agreement is signed, on the European side, we then move to the scrutiny of the European Parliament, which needs to give its assent. We just had the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament in Delhi, and they explained how this works. There will be substantial scrutiny of the document, but then the European Parliament can only say whether it agrees with the agreement or not, so it doesn't open a new negotiation. The chair of the committee said that he expects the Parliament to form a view in spring, and he was very, very optimistic that it would be a positive view. So, I'm not saying it on behalf of the European Parliament; I'm quoting the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament. With that, the free trade agreement can then enter into force, let's say by the middle of 2027. And this means that at entry into force, the benefits occur," he said.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the pact is expected to significantly benefit labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles. The agreement is also expected to bring down tariffs on nearly USD 33 billion worth of Indian exports in labour-intensive sectors to zero upon its entry into force, creating opportunities for MSMEs, women, artisans, youth and professionals.

India has also secured favourable market access for agricultural and processed food products, while safeguarding sensitive sectors, including dairy, cereals, poultry and certain other agricultural products. In addition to trade in goods, the agreement covers services, digital trade, customs and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights and mobility of professionals. The FTA also provides a framework for facilitating the movement of skilled Indian professionals to European countries, with commitments covering intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers and independent professionals across several sectors.

Bilateral trade in goods between India and the European Union stood at EUR 118 billion in 2025, according to the European Commission. (ANI)