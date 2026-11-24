Moscow health official Nikolay Rubtsov has called for increased healthcare collaboration between Russia and India, emphasizing the sharing of medical technologies, AI systems, and best practices to improve treatment outcomes for both nations.

Moscow Official Advocates Stronger Russia India Healthcare Cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Russia and India should strengthen cooperation in the healthcare sector by exchanging medical technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) systems and best practices to address common healthcare challenges, Deputy Head of the Department of Health of the City of Moscow Nikolay Vladimirovich Rubtsov said. Speaking to ANI on the Russia-India Forum and bilateral cooperation, Rubtsov said both countries faced similar challenges related to population health and diseases and could benefit from sharing their respective approaches to medical treatment. "Russia and India are among the largest countries facing similar challenges in medicine. We face similar challenges in our population and diseases, and we have complex approaches to treating our people, using AI systems and information systems," he said. He emphasised the need to strengthen engagement between the two countries by bringing together Indian and Russian doctors and government representatives to facilitate the exchange of expertise. Highlighting the similarities between Moscow and Delhi, he noted that both are among the world's largest cities with huge populations, making cooperation and the exchange of healthcare technologies important. "We need to connect with our Indian friends, Indian doctors, and the Indian government to apply the best practices from Russia to India and from India to Russia," Rubtsov said. "Moscow and Delhi are among the largest cities in the world, with huge populations. We need to present our technologies and use technologies from our colleagues in India," he added. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed recent developments. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he appreciated the telephonic discussion with Lavrov. "Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," Jaishankar wrote. (ANI)