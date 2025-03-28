user
Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Pandey's first look from Akshay Kumar's sequel goes VIRAL; Check here

Ananya Panday will be seen as a lawyer in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. The film is based on the legal battle after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is set to release in April 2025. It stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan in lead roles. The story is based on the legal battle against the perpetrators after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Questions are being raised about the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday

There is excitement among people regarding Ananya Panday's character in the film, and questions are also being asked on the internet about whether she has been signed opposite Akshay Kumar. If this happens, people who are excited about Salman and Rashmika's pairing will have something new to look forward to.

Now, the actress's first look from the film has been revealed. The new poster has unveiled Ananya Panday's character. According to a Reddit post, Ananya Panday is playing the role of a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Fans are excited to see a glimpse of Ananya's look in the film.


Ananya Panday will be seen in a powerful role

After the look of Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was revealed, it is becoming clear that she and Akshay will at least not be husband and wife. At the same time, some fans have speculated that "since Akshay is also a lawyer, she may be the lawyer on the other side." Another questioned, "Is she playing the role of a British lawyer?" However, the filmmaker has not shared details about Ananya's character. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of C Sankaran Nair, a prominent barrister of India, in Kesari Chapter 2. This movie will now be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, with a new release date.

Kesari Chapter 2 release date has been pushed forward

Earlier, Kesari Chapter 2 was scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025, but the filmmaker had pushed its release forward by about 1 month. This movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Pandey are in lead roles.

