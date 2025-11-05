In this less than 30-minute-long speech, Zohran Mamdani addressed US President Donald Trump directly and said, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up."

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayoral race, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor. With his projected win, Mamdani said voters had delivered a series of mandates, CNN reported. "New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that," Mamdani told supporters at an election-night event celebrating his victory, CNN reported. The Democratic nominee, who CNN has projected will win the race, described the victory as "against all odds," saying to a cheering crowd, "The future is in our hands." Supporters welcomed him with chants of "Zohran," reflecting widespread enthusiasm for his campaign.

Mamdani added, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," referring to his opponent Andrew Cuomo, and described his win as one for all New Yorkers -- from taxi drivers to line cooks. He also recounted a 15-day hunger strike outside City Hall with a taxi driver named Richard. "My brother, we are in City Hall now," he said.

He further reflected on conversations with working-class New Yorkers over the years, from bodega owners to nurses, emphasizing that his campaign was about representing them. "This city is your city and this democracy is yours too," Mamdani said.

During his campaign, Mamdani focused on confronting economic inequality and cost-of-living issues. He pledged rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, affordable housing construction, free and faster bus service, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food costs, and tax hikes on the wealthy, CBS News reported.

Although he had yet to formally address supporters, he indirectly acknowledged his win on social media with a short video clip of the New York Subway opening at City Hall with his name. Ashik Siddique, national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, said, “We hope this is demonstrating a very powerful way forward. This election proves that democratic socialist ideas are very popular.”

Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn celebrated jubilantly as they awaited his victory speech, Al Jazeera reported. Political reactions to the win highlighted its broader implications. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said, “Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people.”

He added, “If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward.” While New York drew national attention, other races across the US also concluded. In Florida, Miami's mayoral race is headed for a run-off after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote.

In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill thanked voters after winning the governorship. "New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state's 57th Governor," she said on X. “I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve.”

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the Democratic Party for its victories in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York, while urging continued efforts.

"Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It's a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We've still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter," he posted.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appeared sour in defeat, posting on Truth Social that Republicans lost because he was not on the ballot. "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," he wrote, according to pollsters.

