New York’s newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani made history as the city’s first Muslim mayor — and ended his victory speech with Bollywood hit “Dhoom Machale,” quoting Nehru and igniting viral social media reactions.

New York (United States): In a move that has India etched all over it, newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani concluded his victory speech with the Bollywood hit "Dhoom Machale," sending a clear cultural signal as he prepares to become the city's first Muslim mayor. The young leftist state lawmaker from Queens pulled off an improbable victory Tuesday, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in a race marked by fierce attacks on his progressive policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media, and President Trump himself. Mamdani's campaign resonated with ordinary New Yorkers through bold promises to tackle the soaring cost of living, including free city bus travel, childcare, and city-run grocery stores. Despite being virtually unknown before his upset in the Democratic primary and facing a barrage of negative coverage and opposition from prominent figures like Bill Ackman, Mamdani mobilized supporters through social media savvy and a massive grassroots canvassing effort.



Social Media Reacts

Social media users were quick to highlight the unexpected Bollywood moment, with one posting, “Didn't have Nehru's tryst with destiny and dhoom machale in NY mayoral elections' victory speech on my tambola card.” Zohran had quoted India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during his victory speech. "A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance," quoted Mamdani, further adding that New York has stepped from the old into the new.

Journalist Mehdi Hassan wrote, “Hey white supremacists, Zohran ended his speech tonight with ‘Dhoom machale’. Bollywood music. Cry more, racist losers.” Another user said he never, in his wildest dreams, think he would be watching a scene like this. “Zohran Mamdani closes victory speech as mayor of New York to Dhoom Machale. This is like a Bollywood movie in real life,” another user wrote.

Several users, however, remained skeptical as to why the song was played in the middle of the speech accidentally. “Ok but who almost started playing Dhoom Machale in the middle of Mamdani's speech??” one user wrote. Another user wrote. "They accidentally played a split second of that song in the middle of his speech and I immediately texted my friend, “You don’t know this song but if it’s the song that I think it is…and he walks out to it, it will be legendary. Zohran is in fact, LEGENDARY. DHOOM MACHALE! (sic)”

