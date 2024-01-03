Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway

    A full-fledged investigation is ongoing into the Japan Airlines’ Airbus SE A350-900 and the Japan Coast Guard flight accident. A recent update on the matter suggests that a human error may have led to the two airlines being on the runway at the same time which then resulted in the tragic accident.

    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    The latest revelation in the tragic accident of two flights in Japan has sparked human error. On Tuesday afternoon, two flights collided on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport resulting in the death of five people. The two flights were marred with massive flames which instantly resulted due to the impactful collision on the runway. 

    Japan has had the toughest start to the new year as it has already witnessed two major tragedies in the form of Earthquakes and Airline collisions. Multiple earthquakes shook the island nation on the new year day. A major chunk of emergency forces were deployed to various parts of countries due to the earthquakes and the risk of tsunamis. Little did the Japanese know what was yet to strike on the next day.

    Also Read: (Video) 'Black Panther' actress Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run in New York; suffers multiple fractures

    At 5:43 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Japan Airlines’ Airbus flight made its way to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. However, while moving ahead on the runway, the massive Airbus SE A350-900 flight collided with a small De Havilland Canada Dash 8 flight operated by the Japan Coast Guard. The collision resulted in huge flames rising on both flights. All 367 passengers were rescued from the emergency gates. At least 17 were seriously injured due to the accident.

    However, five people on the Japan Coast Guard flight died post the collision. The latest revelation from LiveATC.net suggests that the Japan Airlines’ Airbus SE A350-900 was given the nod to land on the runway despite the presence of another aircraft. Though, the investigation is ongoing in the matter, but the audio posted on LiveATC.net suggests that a human error could have been the major reason behind the tragic accident.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
