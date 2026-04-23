New Honorary German Consul in Ahmedabad, Abhay Mangaldas, aims to boost India-Germany ties by focusing on education and skill development for economically weaker students, including teaching German to open up employment opportunities with German firms.

Focus on Education and Skill Development

Newly appointed Honorary German Consul in Ahmedabad, Abhay Mangaldas, said his priority will be to promote education and skill development, especially for economically weaker students, to strengthen India-Germany ties. He said initiatives such as teaching the German language and offering vocational training in collaboration with institutions like the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce can open up employment opportunities with German companies in India and abroad.

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Speaking to ANI, Mangaldas said, "This is a great opportunity for us. Our focus is to support economically weaker students by teaching them German, which can open employment opportunities with German companies in India or even in Germany. Learning a language from childhood makes it easier, and combined with vocational training offered by the Indo-German Chamber, it can lead to real career prospects. Beyond trade and business, our priority through the Foundation is education and skill development. To strengthen India-Germany ties, we will bring people together through cultural and delegation exchanges, encouraging dialogue and mutual understanding."

'New Chapter' for Germany in Gujarat

Further, Consul General of Germany in Mumbai, Christoph Hallier, said the appointment of Abhay Mangaldas as Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad is aimed at strengthening ties with Gujarat and further boosting India-Germany relations. He said the appointment marks the beginning of a "new chapter" for Germany in Gujarat, adding that the Honorary Consul will help expand cooperation in trade, culture, and business between the two sides.

"... Today in Gujarat, Germany begins a new chapter with the appointment of an Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad. I am very pleased with this decision, having only assumed office as Consul General in Mumbai last July with jurisdiction over Gujarat. The installation of an Honorary Consul will serve as a focal point to expand bilateral relations, especially with Gujarat. The Gujarat government has welcomed this move, which will be complemented by the presence of other German institutions such as the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and the Max Muller Bhavan Institute," Hallier said.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

He also noted that India and Germany share strong and reliable ties, especially in challenging global times, and continue to work together on key issues, including economic partnerships and regional developments. "India-Germany relations are at a high point. In turbulent times, both countries see each other as reliable partners, as demonstrated by Prime Minister Modi's warm welcome to Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad earlier this year. This reflects trust and confidence in close collaboration for mutual benefit. In West Asia, the crisis affects Europe and India alike. Germany and India continue to support each other, including through the EU-India Free Trade Agreement signed in New Delhi in January -- a clear signal of commitment," he said. (ANI)