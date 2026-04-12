PM Netanyahu says Israel is open to an enduring peace deal with Lebanon if Hezbollah's military is dismantled. He also vowed to continue fighting Iran's 'terrorist regime' as Israel agrees to formal negotiations with Lebanon next week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is open to entering into a "real" and enduring peace agreement with Lebanon, even as he intensified his criticism of Iran and its regional proxies, asserting that his government will continue military operations against what he termed a "terrorist regime". In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "Under my leadership, Israel will continue to fight against Iran's terrorist regime and its proxies, in contrast to Erdogan who aids them and even slaughters his Kurdish citizens."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ישראל תחת הנהגתי תמשיך להילחם במשטר הטרור של איראן ובשלוחותיו, בניגוד לארדואן שמסייע להם ואף טובח באזרחיו הכורדים. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 11, 2026

Israel Sets Conditions for Lebanon Peace Talks

According to reports by Al Jazeera, Israel has agreed to begin formal negotiations with Lebanon next week following weeks of intense cross-border hostilities and a ground incursion into parts of Lebanese territory.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel seeks an enduring peace arrangement with Lebanon, while maintaining that such an agreement must ensure long-term security guarantees.

In a video address, Netanyahu said Israel is open to a peace deal with Lebanon, but only if it is long-lasting and conditional upon the "dismantling" of Hezbollah's military capabilities. "Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks," said Netanyahu. "I have given my approval, but on two conditions: We want the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations," he added.

US, Iran Hold High-Level Talks in Islamabad

Netanyahu's comments came as the first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions aimed at de-escalating tensions in West Asia.

Military Strikes Continue Amid Ceasefire Claims

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that its forces targeted more than "200 Hezbollah sites" across Lebanon over the past 24 hours. Sharing the update in a post on X, the Israeli military further stated that its air force would continue to strike "Hezbollah infrastructure" located in southern Lebanon as part of its ongoing military campaign.

Amidst this continued kinetic activity, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday claimed that the ceasefire in Lebanon was part of an agreement in talks with the US, according to the Iranian state media, Press TV. Press TV also stated that the spokesperson's remarks were confirmed by the Pakistani side.

Furthermore, the Iranian delegation is reportedly in touch with Hezbollah to make necessary decisions regarding the situation.

These developments coincide with the commencement of trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan in Islamabad.

Al Jazeera reported that these represent the highest-level discussions between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.