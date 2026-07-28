Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington for high-level talks with US President Donald Trump. The primary focus of their meeting is regional security and confronting the threat from Iran, which Netanyahu has placed at the top of his agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday for high-level White House talks with US President Donald Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the bilateral agenda.

Before taking off, Netanyahu emphasised that addressing threats from Tehran would be his primary objective during his discussions with the American president. "We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran," Netanyahu said in remarks shared on X. "Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us. I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal - to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel."

The trip marks the eighth face-to-face bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Trump took office for his second term, underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem.

Highlighting the frequency and weight of these consultations, Netanyahu stated: "I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump. This is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected president for his second term, more than any other international leader. This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility."

"From my experience as Prime Minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom," he added.

Paying Respects to a 'True Friend'

In addition to his strategic talks at the White House, Netanyahu confirmed that he will attend the funeral of the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away earlier this month.

"And I am also embarking on another mission: To pay final respects to our friend, a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel, Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever known," Netanyahu said. "And I am certain that in this matter, I also represent you, the citizens of Israel."

Expanded Agenda: Zelensky Visit and Negotiations

Netanyahu's visit to the US was announced by Trump during his address at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Friday.

The planned meeting follows a telephone conversation between the two leaders several weeks ago, wherein Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and lauded the robust ties between the two allies.

Additionally, CNN, citing a White House official, stated that President Donald Trump is also set to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with the Israeli Prime Minister to the White House on Tuesday for separate meetings expected to focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump will meet with Netanyahu to discuss the war in Iran, progress on negotiations with Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, the White House official said. CNN reported that Trump on Monday acknowledged he and Netanyahu are not in full and complete agreement on Iran but said the two leaders remain closely aligned. "We have a little difference, but pretty close." (ANI)