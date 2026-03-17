Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or alive? A viral photo showing the Israel PM ordering strikes on Iranian officials sparks confusion online after AI chatbot Grok gives conflicting answers about when the image was taken.

Rumours about the fate of Benjamin Netanyahu have been swirling across social media in recent days — and a newly released photograph from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office has only added to the confusion. The image, which shows Netanyahu on a secure phone line appearing to direct military operations against Iranian officials, sparked a fact-checking storm online after AI chatbot Grok offered contradictory explanations about when the photo was actually taken.

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The confusion comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following claims that senior Iranian leaders — including Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani — were killed in Israeli strikes.

Also read: Israel-Iran War: IDF Strike Kills Basij Chief Soleimani, Top Official Larijani Also Targeted

Photo shows Netanyahu ordering eliminations

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, the photo shows Netanyahu speaking on a secure landline with military officials while ordering strikes against senior figures in the Iranian regime.

The caption released alongside the image read: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials."

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operations had killed Larijani and Soleimani.

Katz stated in a televised address that he had been informed by Israel’s military chief that the two leaders “were eliminated last night.”

He added that they “have joined Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell.”

If confirmed by Tehran, Larijani’s death would be the highest-profile assassination since the killing of Ali Khamenei during the wave of US-Israeli strikes that began the war on February 28.

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Grok initially calls the image “new”

The photograph quickly went viral — and users turned to Grok, the AI chatbot integrated with X, to verify it.

In its initial response, Grok claimed the image was recent.

“This photo was released today (March 17, 2026) by the official IsraeliPM account to illustrate ongoing Israeli operations against Iranian targets,” Grok said.

“It shows Netanyahu on a secure landline in his office with IDF and staff, likely captured in the past 24-48 hours amid the current conflict.”

It further added: “No older source matches this exact image.”

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Social media users challenge Grok

However, the narrative changed when social media users shared screenshots suggesting the same photograph had appeared online earlier — dated February 4, 2026, weeks before the war began.

After reviewing the screenshots, Grok revised its assessment.

“Yes, the photo Netanyahu on the phone with the IDF officer and note-taker is identical in both,” the chatbot said.

“The screenshot you shared dates that exact image to Feb 4, 2026 (pre-dating the Feb 28 strikes/eliminations), so the one posted today by IsraeliPM is an older photo reused for the caption.”

The episode quickly became another example of how rapidly evolving wartime information — mixed with AI verification tools — can create confusion rather than clarity.

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Rumours of Netanyahu’s death swirl online

The controversy over the photograph comes at a time when Netanyahu himself has been forced to publicly deny rumours about his own death.

Over the weekend, the Israeli leader posted a short video from a café to mock viral claims circulating on social media.

“I'm dead for coffee,” Netanyahu said sarcastically in the video — using a Hebrew expression meaning he loves something intensely.

He then raised his hands toward the camera and joked:

“Do you want to count the number of fingers?”

The remark referenced online conspiracy theories claiming a previous video of him was AI-generated because it appeared to show six fingers.

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In another video, Netanyahu said, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”

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Israel confirms PM is alive

Israeli officials have repeatedly dismissed the rumours.

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said he had personally seen the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation,” Azar said.

Netanyahu’s office also rejected claims that he had been assassinated, responding directly to a query by saying:

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”

Also read: Trump’s Hormuz Strategy: How US Can Build Global Coalition vs Iran | Explained

War with Iran intensifies

The speculation about Netanyahu’s status is unfolding against the backdrop of an expanding war between Israel and Iran.

Israel says it killed Basij commander Soleimani in “a precise strike in Tehran.”

The Basij — a volunteer paramilitary force under Iran’s Revolutionary Guards — has played a key role in suppressing protests against the clerical establishment.

According to the Israeli military, Soleimani was killed along with other commanders in an air strike on a “makeshift headquarters.”

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel shortly after the announcement, with AFP journalists reporting distant blasts following warnings of incoming Iranian missiles.

AI, war and the information battlefield

The debate around the Netanyahu photograph highlights how the Israel-Iran conflict is being fought not just on the battlefield but also across the digital information space.

Between AI-generated rumours, recycled images and real-time propaganda, even verification tools like Grok are struggling to keep up — leaving the internet asking the same question again and again:

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or alive?