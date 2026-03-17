Israel targeted top Iranian official Ali Larijani in an airstrike in Iran overnight, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike, the officials say.

Israel targeted top Iranian official Ali Larijani in an airstrike in Iran overnight, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike, the officials say.

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Public broadcaster Kan said that Larijani was the "target of an assassination attempt", while television station N12 reported the results of the strike were "still being reviewed".

Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said "significant preventive achievements were recorded overnight" in a statement released by the military.

He said that the “senior operatives involved in terrorist activity from Gaza and from Judea and Samaria (West Bank)” were hiding in a safe house in Tehran when they were struck.

Iran ⁠has not ​yet commented ​on ⁠the reports, according to news agency Reuters.

COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATED

The IDF confirmed killing Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in a strike in Iran overnight. Soleimani was targeted while at a tent camp that was recently established by the Basij. According to the IDF, the Basij set up the camp after the military struck many of the headquarters of the paramilitary force.

In addition, the strike also killed the deputy commander of the Basij and other top officials in the paramilitary force, the IDF says.

(With agency inputs)

The Basij is known for its role in violently suppressing anti-regime protests, and is believed to be responsible for countless deaths of Iranian civilians.

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