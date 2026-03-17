A video of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu where his ring seemingly disappears has fueled online speculation. This sparked theories that the footage is AI-generated, following previous rumors like a "six fingers" clip. Officials dismiss these claims as baseless misinformation circulating during the conflict.

A fresh wave of online speculation has emerged after a new video featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to show a ring on his finger “disappearing” as he moved his arm. The clip, shared on his official social media account, has reignited debates over whether recent footage of the leader is genuine or potentially manipulated using artificial intelligence.

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The footage shows Netanyahu casually walking outdoors and interacting with civilians in Jerusalem while tensions linked to the ongoing regional conflict remain high. The video was reportedly intended to counter persistent rumours circulating online about his death, which had intensified following viral clips that some viewers claimed contained visual anomalies.

Social media users quickly began questioning the authenticity of the latest recording. One widely shared post read, “BREAKING: WHY DOES NETANYAHU’S RING DISAPPEAR AS HE MOVES HIS ARM… Is this also AI??” The unusual visual effect has fuelled speculation that the footage may have been digitally altered, although experts say such distortions can occur due to camera angles, compression or lighting conditions.

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The new controversy follows earlier viral claims suggesting that Netanyahu appeared to have six fingers in a separate video, triggering conspiracy theories that he had been killed and replaced with AI-generated imagery. Israeli authorities have repeatedly dismissed such reports as baseless misinformation circulating during a period of heightened geopolitical tensions.

In response to the rumours, Netanyahu has previously released light-hearted videos aimed at reassuring the public. In one clip filmed at a cafe, he joked about the speculation, saying, “They say I’m what?” before showing both hands to demonstrate he had five fingers. He also quipped, “I am dead… for coffee,” mocking claims about his alleged assassination.

Officials and observers note that viral misinformation often spreads rapidly during conflicts, particularly when political leaders become symbolic targets in information warfare. Analysts say manipulated visuals, deepfake fears and speculation about leadership safety can influence public perception and intensify uncertainty during crises.

Despite the continued online debate, government sources have reiterated that Netanyahu is alive and active, urging the public to rely on verified information rather than viral rumours. The incident highlights the growing challenge of distinguishing fact from digital distortion in an era when technological tools and geopolitical tensions intersect in shaping global narratives.

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