Christians in Lalitpur, Nepal, marked Christmas Eve with mass prayers and carols at the decorated Assumption Church. The celebration, honouring the birth of Jesus Christ, has recently been observed as a national festival in the country.

Christianity followers of Nepal on Wednesday evening gathered at the "Assumption Church" in Lalitpur, joining the mass prayer and singing carols, marking Christmas Eve - the evening before the birth of Jesus Christ.

The annual celebration of Christmas Eve is held on December 24, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born on December 25, observed as Christmas Day. Churches across Nepal have been decorated with lights and decorations to mark the evening with gaiety and fanfare praising Christ.

The "Assumption Church" in Lalitpur city also was decorated with lighting and a Christmas tree was set on the courtyard which had become the center of attraction for the visitors.

"Today is Christmas Eve. Normally on Christmas eve I come to church with my family, it holds a very big significance for me because it's birth of Jesus and it's the eve. I want the god to come into my life and on this day I came to church today, after the mass (prayer) I go home and have family dinner celebrating and invite god in our life," Esther Shrestha, one of the members of the Assumption Church in Nepal, told ANI.

Global Traditions and Local Significance

A Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas traditions around the world are diverse. They, however, share key traits involving the themes of light and evergreens. Other communities also join the celebration in Nepal as it has recently been observed as a national festival.

People across the world observe the festival with traditions and practices that include decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, sharing meals with family and friends, and waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

The History of Christmas Trees

Talking about the history of Christmas trees, it goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Rome and Egypt. The first such trees were brought to America in the 1800s from Germany. Trees that are green throughout the year have a special meaning for people in the winter. Therefore, people decorate their homes with pine, fir, and spruce trees.

It was also believed that evergreens would keep away ghosts, witches, evil spirits, and illness.

The Legend of Santa Claus

Meanwhile, Santa Claus has a history steeped in Christmas traditions. In recent times, he is considered a jolly man in red who brings toys to 'good boys and girls' on Christmas Eve. However, the story of Claus goes back to the third century when Saint Nicholas walked the earth to become the patron saint of children. (ANI)