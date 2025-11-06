Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel returned from the World Summit for Social Development in Qatar. He addressed the summit and met UN Chief Antonio Guterres, discussing climate change's disproportionate impact on Nepal and its peacekeeping role.

Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel returned home on Thursday evening from Doha, Qatar, after attending the Second World Summit for Social Development.

President Paudel had departed for Doha on Monday to lead the Nepali delegation at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The summit, which began on Tuesday, was organised in accordance with a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

Summit Address on Social Development

During the event, President Paudel addressed the main session of the summit and also spoke at a high-level roundtable discussion on November 4. According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), his remarks focused on strengthening the three pillars of social development--poverty eradication, full and productive employment with decent work for all, and social inclusion.

Meetings on Summit Sidelines

As announced by the MoFA earlier, the President was also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Amir of Qatar and meet several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. On the sidelines, President Paudel was paid a courtesy call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 4.

Advocacy on Climate Change

"During the meeting, the President said that despite its negligible carbon emissions, Nepal is suffering disproportionately from the impacts of climate change and that the United Nations should play a significant role in mobilising concrete international cooperation to mitigate these impacts," the MoFA said in a statement issued after his return.

The statement added that Secretary-General Guterres praised Nepal's contribution to global peace and security through its participation in UN peacekeeping missions and expressed his commitment to mobilise international support for climate-affected countries like Nepal. He also noted recent developments in Nepal, expressing confidence that the country's democratic institutions are capable of addressing their challenges independently.

Presidential Delegation and Welcome

President Paudel was accompanied by his spouse, Sabita Paudel; Kiran Kumar Pokharel (Communication Expert to the President); the Secretary of the Office of the President; and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

Upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday, President Paudel was received by Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, the Qatari Ambassador to Nepal, the Foreign Secretary, and senior security officials. (ANI)