Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned the first session of the House of Representatives for Thursday. The call follows a recommendation from the cabinet after the recent parliamentary elections for 275 members.

President Summons Parliament Session

The first session of Nepal's House of Representatives has been summoned from Thursday onwards by President Ram Chandra Paudel, the office of the President announced on Tuesday.

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Issuing a release, the President's Office announced that the house meeting has been summoned on the recommendation of the cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Balendra Shah. "Honorable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, pursuant to Clause (1) of Article 93 of the Constitution of Nepal, has called a session of both Houses of the Federal Parliament on Thursday, Chaitra 19, 2082 BS at 14:00 at the Federal Parliament Building, Singha Durbar, on the recommendation of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers dated 2082/12/16," the release from the President Office reads.

Earlier, the government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel had confirmed that the Cabinet meeting on Monday took a decision to recommend the President to summon the session from Thursday.

According to the constitution provisions, the president summons the House of Representatives (HoR) session on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Parliamentary Election Results

It will be the HoR session following the conclusion of the recently held parliamentary elections on March 5 which has elected 275 new members.

In the House of Representatives elections held on March 5, the Rastriya Swatantra Party emerged as the largest party with 182 seats, followed by the Nepali Congress with 38 seats, CPN-UML with 25, Nepali Communist Party with 17, Shram Sanskriti Party with seven, and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party with five seats.

Proportional Representation (PR) Results

Under the Proportionate Representation system, 57 lawmakers were elected from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), 20 from the Nepali Congress (NC), 16 from the CPN (UML), nine from the Nepali Communist Party (NCP), and four each from the Shram Sanskriti Party and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

The Election Commission had announced the PR election results on March 16.

First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) Results

Under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system, the RSP secured 125 seats, followed by the NC with 19, UML with 9, NCP with 8, Shram Sanskriti Party with 3, RPP with 1, and one independent candidate.

As per constitutional provisions, the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal Parliament, consists of a total of 275 members, including 165 elected through the FPTP system and 110 through the PR system. (ANI)