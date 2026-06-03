A man has barricaded himself inside a Chase Bank in Bakersfield, California, with several hostages following a bomb threat. Police have set up a perimeter and crisis negotiators are in contact with the suspect. One hostage has been released.

Reports of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank Building in California emerged after a man had barricaded himself inside the building with several community members.

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Sharing details of the incident, the Bakersfield Police Department said that it received a call at about 1:00 PM (local time) regarding the reports of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank Building, located at Chester Avenue and 17th Street.

As per the police, during the investigation, it was found that an adult man subject had barricaded himself inside the building with several community members.

Police Response and Negotiations

While no injuries have been reported so far, officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the building and surrounding businesses to ensure public safety. Some community members were able to evacuate.

The statement said that at the time of its release, officers and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team remain in contact with the subject by telephone. No arrests have been made.

Community Update🚨 pic.twitter.com/ne6kxo84bi — Bakersfield Police Department (@bakersfieldpd) June 3, 2026

According to ABC News, Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Eric Celedon told the reporters, "With the cooperation of our crisis negotiation team and the assistance of the FBI negotiation team, we were able to negotiate the safe surrender of one of the hostages".

"At this time, everybody else still remains in the building and everybody else remains in good health", he added.

Citing the police, it was further reported that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are assisting, and other resources are coming in from throughout the state, police said.

According to the news outlet, several buildings in the surrounding area have been evacuated, police said.

"Every single resource is at this site's disposal -- SWAT team, bomb squad, K9 team, gang unit, negotiators, drone team -- every single asset we have to bring this to the safest conclusion is out here right now."

This is a developing story. (ANI)