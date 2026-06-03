The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint in India demanding the arrest of Israeli reservist Eitan Gilboa. The group alleges Gilboa, currently in Himachal Pradesh, committed war crimes by demolishing residential blocks in Gaza and Rafah.

Complaint Filed Against Israeli Reservist in India

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed an urgent complaint with the Indian authorities demanding the immediate arrest of Eitan Gilboa, an Israeli national and reservist currently vacationing in Himachal Pradesh, who has been alleged to have carried out the demolition of residential blocks and civilian infrastructure across Khan Younis, Gaza and Rafah.

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In a statement shared on its official website, the HRF said that it "submitted a detailed investigative report proving that Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army, personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks in Gaza as acts of revenge, constituting war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960." As per the HRF, Gilboa, was identified as a reservist in the 271st Combat Engineering Battalion in Israel. He is currently located in Old Manali and Gondla Village, Himachal Pradesh, according to the group.

Evidence Cited in Complaint

The rights organisation claimed that while in Gaza, Gilboa documented the destruction of civilian buildings that he carried out, filming himself ordering, executing, and celebrating the demolition of civilian homes and a residential block across Khan Younis, Gaza and Rafah in 2024. "These videos were later published by his mother on Instagram and Facebook. The accompanying posts suggest that these demolitions were carried out as acts of retribution and dedicated to fallen IDF soldiers. Upon returning, Gilboa staged photographs recreating scenes of his youth, juxtaposing himself against the ruins of Palestinian playgrounds and children's toys amidst the rubble", the statement said.

Legal Obligations Under International Law

"These acts violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, ratified by India. As a signatory to the convention, India is legally obligated under Article 146 of the Geneva Conventions to search for and prosecute individuals alleged to have committed grave breaches, regardless of nationality. Furthermore, the presence of Gilboa in India contradicts Article 51(c) of the Indian Constitution, which directs the State to foster respect for international law", the statement added.

Foundation's Demands to Authorities

It said that HRF has submitted a comprehensive investigative dossier, including geolocated videos, social media posts, and chain-of-command documentation, with the complaint. The HRF urged India immediately arrest Eitan Gilboa upon verification of the information provided by by them, in exercise of powers under Section 35(1)(c) of the BNSS read with Section 3 and Section 4 of the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960; register a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 3 of the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960 for grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention and forward this complaint and all annexed material to the competent authorities for investigation and trial.

It said that if the arrest is not immediately effected, immediately alert the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration of the presence of Eitan Gilboa in Himachal Pradesh to facilitate his removal from Indian territory pending further proceedings; and ensure universal jurisdiction application, recognizing that these crimes affect the international community as a whole. (ANI)