EAM S. Jaishankar extended National Day greetings to Lebanon, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties following recent Foreign Office Consultations focused on trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

Jaishankar Greets Lebanon on National Day Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended National Day greetings to his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, the Government and people of Lebanon, expressing India's desire to further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Greetings to FM @YoussefRaggi, the Government and people of Lebanon on their National Day. Look forward to further deepening our relationship.”

The External Affairs Minister's greetings come amid renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Lebanon, with both countries taking steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. India and Lebanon held their first-ever Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on November 9, during which both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA) Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan and Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, Secretary-General of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, both sides identified trade and investment, digital public infrastructure and pharmaceuticals as priority areas for further cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The consultations followed Ranganathan's official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16 to 21. During her visit to Beirut on August 21, Ranganathan met Lebanese Foreign Secretary Abdel Sattar Issa to review bilateral relations and discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation. She also called on Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, with discussions focusing on India-Lebanon relations and regional and international developments.

Highlighting the growing partnership between the two countries, Jaishankar also recalled the recognition of Indian Army officer Major Abhilasha Barak, who was conferred the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award in May 2026 for her exemplary service as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The recognition highlighted India's contribution to international peacekeeping efforts and its role in supporting the United Nations mission in Lebanon. India and Lebanon share longstanding diplomatic relations, with both countries continuing to explore avenues for expanding cooperation and strengthening engagement through institutional mechanisms and high-level exchanges. (ANI)