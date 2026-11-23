Nepal PM Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit. He received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to discuss trade, energy, and connectivity to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Receives Grand Welcome on India State Visit

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a grand ceremonial welcome in the national capital as part of his two-day state visit to India. As part of the welcome, the Nepalese PM received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance. The Nepal PM is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later in the day.

Shah kicked off his two-day state visit to India on Sunday with a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during which the two sides discussed key aspects of Nepal-India relations, including connectivity, trade, transit, commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties. Following the meeting, Jaishankar described India's relationship with Nepal as a special friendship and expressed his anticipation for the Nepalese Prime Minister's engagements with PM Modi. "Privileged to call on PM Balen Shah of Nepal on his visit to New Delhi this evening. India cherishes the special friendship with Nepal. Look forward to his engagements with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The Nepal Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a separate statement on X, said that the meeting took place at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi and highlighted the areas discussed by the two leaders. "Honourable Prime Minister Balendra Shah held a courtesy meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar. During the courtesy meeting at Hotel Taj Mahal in New Delhi, they discussed various aspects of Nepal–India relations, particularly cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade, transit and commerce, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties. They also discussed further strengthening bilateral cooperation. Honourable Prime Minister Shah is on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of India’s Prime Minister, His Excellency Narendra Modi," the Nepal PMO said.

The rapper-turned-Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi earlier today, marking his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister. He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit from November 22 to 23 is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi on November 23.

In its statement announcing the visit, the MEA said the discussions would cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest. "Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The MEA also highlighted the historical, cultural and civilisational foundations of India-Nepal relations, noting that cooperation between the two countries has expanded across traditional as well as emerging sectors. "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the Ministry said.

Providing details of the upcoming high-level engagements, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide range of shared priorities, followed by a joint press conference. Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit. The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives, reflecting their efforts to expand cross-border cooperation. Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties. The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. (ANI)