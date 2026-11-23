A new revelation has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang & Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. According to a report by The New York Times, Alice remained in contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year, even as she was involved in a relationship with Jensen.

A new revelation has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. According to a report by The New York Times, Alice remained in contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year, even as she was involved in a relationship with Jensen.

The reported communication took place between spring 2025 and autumn 2026, overlapping with at least part of her relationship with Jensen, who was then leading the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips. The revelations have raised fresh questions about Alice's business connections and the alleged movement of restricted Nvidia chips to China.

US intelligence agencies have also reportedly found evidence suggesting that Alice's business partner, Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as her husband, had links to the same Chinese intelligence agency. Kang was detained in Shanghai earlier this year amid an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation.

The intelligence findings also point to possible connections between Alice's company, Megaspeed, and a network involved in handling Nvidia chips. Some chips purchased by the company were reportedly sent to Southeast Asian data centres serving Chinese technology firms, including Alibaba, while others are suspected of being smuggled into China. Investigators reportedly gathered shipping records pointing to Alice and Kang's alleged involvement.

Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has confirmed that investigations into Alice and Megaspeed are continuing. Speaking to Fox News, he said: "There is an investigation into her company, and there is an investigation into her. That is going to play out."

He also indicated that Nvidia's board was expected to examine the controversy, adding: "The American people will get answers regarding this matter."

The investigation comes after a Wall Street Journal report detailed the alleged role of Chinese national Li Ming in a Southeast Asian network supplying computing capacity to Chinese customers. Li and others were charged with fraud in Singapore in February 2025 over the alleged transshipment of servers containing Nvidia chips. Megaspeed was not named in those charges.

Jensen resigned from Nvidia on November 12 following revelations about his relationship with Alice. He acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia, meanwhile, said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. Megaspeed has maintained that its business was lawful and that Alice left the company in August 2025.