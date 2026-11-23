India and Nepal are set to hold the 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran. The Indian Army announced the upcoming exercise on social media, emphasizing the enduring bond and strategic partnership between the two nations.

India and Nepal Prepare for 20th Edition of Exercise Suryakiran 2026

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India and Nepal are set to hold the 20th edition of their Joint Military Exercise Suryakiran to strengthen the defence partnership between the two countries. In a post on X, the Indian Army announced the upcoming edition of the exercise with the Nepali Army, highlighting the "enduring bond" between the neighbouring countries.

"EXERCISE SURYAKIRAN 2026. The #IndianArmy and #NepaliArmy are set to participate in the 20th edition of Joint Military Exercise #SURYAKIRAN, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring nations. COMING SOON... Two Nations. One Mission. An Enduring Bond," the post read.

The 19th edition of the Indo-Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN culminated in December 2025 with a closing ceremony at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking the successful conclusion of a key bilateral military engagement.