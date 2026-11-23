Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong received the prestigious Public Administration Medal (Gold) from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his exceptional work in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Singapore HC Simon Wong Receives Prestigious Public Administration Medal

Singapore City [Singapore], November 23 (ANI): Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Sunday (local time) received the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas), Gold Medal in Public Administration, from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam for advancing bilateral relations between the two countries. Expressing gratitude for the recognition, High Commissioner Wong thanked the administration and extended the award to his team, friends and mentors in India.

"It was a great honour to receive the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas), the Public Administration Medal (Gold) from the Honourable President Tharman Shanmugaratnam last evening for advancing Singapore-India relations. I share this award with my team and my many friends and mentors in India," he wrote in a post on X.

It was a great honour to receive the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas), the Public Administration Medal (Gold) from the Honourable President Tharman Shanmugaratnam last evening for advancing Singapore-India relations. I share this award with my team and my many friends and mentors in India 🙏- HC Wong 🇸🇬🤝🏽🇮🇳 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 23, 2026

The Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Public Administration Medal) is a Singaporean national decoration instituted in 1963 to recognise outstanding efficiency, competence, and industry. The medal is awarded in three grades: Emas (Gold), Perak (Silver), and Gangsa (Bronze), according to the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, reviewing bilateral ties and assuring New Delhi's full backing for Singapore's upcoming Chairship of ASEAN. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders took stock of progress under the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was adopted during Prime Minister Wong’s official visit to India in September 2025.

"The leaders reviewed progress under the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, adopted during Prime Minister Wong’s Official Visit to India in September 2025, and discussed the way forward across the eight priority areas including economic cooperation, skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare and medicine, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges," the statement said.

During the talks, PM Modi and Prime Minister Wong also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Highlighting multilateral coordination within the bloc, the Prime Minister extended New Delhi's support as Singapore prepares to take the helm of the Southeast Asian grouping. "The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Singapore's upcoming Chairship of ASEAN," the MEA noted, adding that "he assured Prime Minister Wong of India's full support for its success".

Highlighting his meeting with the Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi hailed Singapore as a valued partners of India and expressed hopes for further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two nations. He wrote in a post on X, "Had a productive meeting with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong. We discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in: Investment. Infrastructure. Innovation. Semiconductors. Advanced manufacturing. Singapore is a valued partner of India and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in the times to come." (ANI)