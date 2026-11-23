Nepal PM Balendra Shah visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing shared values of truth and compassion. The visit precedes bilateral talks with PM Modi aimed at deepening economic, connectivity, and cultural cooperation.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Honors Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat Memorial

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday wrote in the memorial's visitor book at Raj Ghat during his state visit to India, describing truth as "a power unmatched by any force" and calling compassion "the ultimate strength". In his signed message after paying a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shah wrote, "At this sacred place, I pay profound homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose life proved to the world that truth possesses a power unmatched by any force."

Linking Gandhi's legacy with Nepal's heritage, the Nepalese prime minister added, "On behalf of the people and Government of Nepal, I offer my deepest tribute. Coming from the birthplace of Lord Buddha, I behold in Gandhiji's legacy that very same immortal light: the profound truth that compassion is the ultimate strength, and that true leadership lies in selfless service to the humblest among us." Shah also underscored the historical and cultural ties between the two neighbours, stating that "Nepal and India are bound not merely by shared geography, but by an eternal heritage of faith, kinship, and enduring friendship."

Reaffirming Kathmandu's commitment to bilateral ties, he wrote, "In honouring Gandhiji's timeless spirit, I reaffirm Nepal's solemn commitment to nurture this enduring bond with deep honesty, mutual respect, and unwavering trust." Concluding his note, Shah wrote, "May Gandhiji's ideals continue to illuminate our shared path toward a peaceful, just, and harmonious world."

The Raj Ghat visit came after Shah was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier on Monday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Shah is on a two-day state visit to India from November 22 to 23, his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026, ahead of bilateral talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House and a call on President Droupadi Murmu.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions would cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual interest. "Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister of Nepal on 23 November 2026 to review the full range of India–Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry stated.

The MEA also highlighted the historical, cultural and civilisational foundations of India-Nepal relations, noting that cooperation between the two countries has expanded across traditional as well as emerging sectors. "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties. Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas such as start-ups, technology and innovation, and sports," the Ministry said.

Prime Minister Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. Both countries are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering several areas of mutual interest, including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. Connectivity and energy cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit.

The two sides are expected to inaugurate several completed projects in these sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives, reflecting their efforts to expand cross-border cooperation. Beyond government-level engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal. The forum will provide a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and strengthen commercial ties. The Nepal Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.