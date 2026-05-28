The German Embassy in New Delhi hosted a Climate Talk on accelerating industrial green transition. The discussion highlighted India-Germany cooperation to boost decarbonisation, sustainable supply chains, and India's role as a global green-tech hub.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in New Delhi hosted the latest edition of its Climate Talk series on "Partnering for Industrial Green Transition", bringing together senior policymakers, industry leaders, sustainability experts and innovation stakeholders to discuss how India-Germany and India-EU cooperation can help accelerate industrial decarbonisation and unlock long-term green growth opportunities.

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Held at the German Embassy in New Delhi, the discussion focused on the strategic importance of industrial transformation at a time when countries across the world are seeking to balance climate ambitions with economic resilience, energy security and future competitiveness. The session was opened and moderated by Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan, who underlined the growing significance of India-Germany cooperation in shaping sustainable industrial ecosystems and future-ready supply chains. He said, "India and Germany share a strong foundation of trust, innovation and industrial cooperation. As the global economy moves towards cleaner growth models, our partnership can help build resilient green industries and sustainable supply chains for the future." Highlighting India's expanding role in the global clean-tech landscape, Ambassador Ackermann added, "India is uniquely positioned to become a major global partner in green manufacturing and clean technologies. Closer cooperation between India, Germany and the European Union can accelerate industrial decarbonisation while also creating jobs, innovation and long-term economic resilience."

Expert Panel Shares Insights

The panel featured Heike Henn, Director General for International Climate Action at Germany's Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN); Anandi Iyer, Director of the Fraunhofer Representative Office India; and Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of JBM Group and Chair of the CII Europe-India Council.

Heike Henn shared perspectives on international climate cooperation and the policy dimensions of industrial transition. She said, "The transition towards a low-carbon industry will only succeed if it is environmentally sustainable, economically viable and socially beneficial at the same time. Governments must create stable and predictable policy frameworks that give businesses the confidence to invest in green technologies and industrial transformation. India and Germany have valuable experiences to share in areas such as clean manufacturing, carbon markets and industrial decarbonisation. Through stronger international cooperation and partnerships between governments, industry and research institutions, we can accelerate the transition towards resilient and competitive green economies."

Anandi Iyer highlighted the role of applied science, collaborative innovation and Indo-German research partnerships in enabling scalable green solutions. Nishant Arya brought in the industry perspective, focusing on sustainable mobility, clean manufacturing ecosystems and the opportunities for India to emerge as a global clean-tech and electric mobility leader.

Key Discussion Themes

The discussion explored how deeper collaboration between governments, industry and applied research institutions can accelerate the transition towards low-carbon industrial systems while strengthening economic resilience and global competitiveness. Particular emphasis was placed on India's growing role as a hub for green manufacturing and on the need for resilient and diversified global supply chains in an evolving geopolitical environment.

The conversation also highlighted the potential of stronger India-EU engagement, including through ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement discussions, to deepen cooperation in sustainable industry, climate-resilient infrastructure and clean technology value chains. (ANI)