Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden and Barack Obama, asserting that his 2018 termination of the 'horrendous' Iran Nuclear Deal was crucial. He claimed that without his action, Iran would have possessed and used a nuclear weapon three years ago.

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on former President Joe Biden and Barack Obama, saying that if he hadn't "terminated Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal", Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. He criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran Nuclear Deal), which he had unilaterally terminated during his first term in 2018. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that had the deal remained intact, Iran would have acquired nuclear weapons three years ago. "If I didn't terminate Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the world would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote. https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116161759621251147

Trump on Terminating the Deal

He expressed pride in withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, asserting, "I was very proud to have knocked out the Iran nuclear deal by President Obama. They would have had nuclear weapons three years ago, and they would have used them. But I'll not let that happen."

Warning on Missile Capabilities

He said the Iranian regime's missiles already had the capability of striking Europe and American bases, with the potential of developing long-range missiles capable of targeting the United States. "In addition, the (Iranian) regime's conventional ballistic missile program was growing rapidly and dramatically, and this posed a very clear, colossal threat to America and our forces stationed overseas," Trump said.

He warned that the regime's missile capabilities were a shield for its nuclear ambitions, making it exceedingly difficult to prevent its nuclear weapons development. Trump added, "The purpose of this fast-growing missile program was to shield their nuclear weapon development and make it extraordinarily difficult for anyone to stop them from making these highly forbidden nuclear weapons."

He also added that an Iranian regime armed with nuclear weapons and long-range missiles would have posed an "intolerable threat not just to the Middle East, but to the United States." "An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat to the Middle East, but also to the American people. Our country itself would be under threat, and it was very nearly under threat," he said.

Context: Recent Regional Escalations

This comes amid heightened tensions after the US and Israeli in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran also retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.