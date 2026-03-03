Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran a 'terrorist regime,' launching 'Operation Roaring Lion' to counter 'existential threats.' He vows to protect civilians while helping Iranians overthrow their government, warning of a global nuclear threat from Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned Iran's actions as a "terrorist regime", claiming that Tehran is targeting civilians while Israel is focused on protecting its people. He also stressed that Israel's ongoing military operation, Operation Roaring Lion, is to defend against "existential threats" posed by Iran.

"The terrorist regime in Tehran is shooting at civilians, and we are shooting at the terrorist regime to protect civilians," Netanyahu wrote in his X post on Monday (local time). He stressed that Israel's military campaign aims to ensure the safety of its people while also creating conditions for the Iranian populace to overthrow their oppressive government.

"This day is coming, and when it comes, Israel and the US will be there," Netanyahu added, expressing unwavering support for the Iranian people. Netanyahu also urged Israeli citizens to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, which he said has saved many lives.

He expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the conflict and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also praised the efforts of rescue and reconstruction teams, saying, "We will rebuild - and build even more."

Operation Roaring Lion: A 'Global Mission'

Describing Operation as Israel's mission to dismantle Iran's threats, Netanyahu reiterated that this military action is not only to protect Israel but to aid the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom. "We are working together with the United States in the name and for the sake of all humanity," he added.

Netanyahu Warns of Global Threat

Israeli Prime Minister also warned that Iran's actions are a direct threat to regional stability, stating, "They fired at a large part of the countries in the region, and I also said: 'They also fired at Europe.' Well, they fired at Europe." He emphasised that Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a global threat.

"If this regime of terror has nuclear weapons, they will threaten all of humanity," he said. He also visited the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem, marking the third day of a massive joint military offensive against the Iranian regime. Standing amidst the wreckage of the targeted civilian area, the 76-year-old leader framed the ongoing conflict as a global mission alongside the United States to neutralise a nuclear-capable Tehran.

IAF Completes Three Waves of Strikes on Iran

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force completed three waves of strikes over western Iran, aiming to target missile launchers, defence systems, and other fire arrays used by Iran's terror regime. In a post on X, IAF said that hundreds of munitions were dropped on several missile launchers and defence arrays, significantly damaging Iran's missile capabilities. The strikes are intended to reduce the threat posed by Iranian missile fire towards Israel.

"As part of the strike waves, the Air Force dropped hundreds of munitions on dozens of missile launchers, defence systems, and additional fire arrays that were in use by the Iranian terror regime. To date, in Operation "Roaring Lion," the Air Force has carried out dozens of strikes against the Iranian regime's ballistic missile array and defence systems, in order to damage the regime's missile arrays and reduce as much as possible the firing toward the State of Israel," the IAF post read. https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2028551704099143854

Conflict Escalates After Khamenei's Death

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon

Earlier, the Times of Israel reported, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, that at least 31 people were killed and 149 others injured in overnight strikes carried out by the IDF across southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern Dahiyeh district. According to the Times of Israel, the areas are known for being Hezbollah strongholds; however, the ministry's figures do not distinguish between civilians and members of Hezbollah among the casualties.