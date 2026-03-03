President Emmanuel Macron announced updates to France's nuclear doctrine, aiming to complement NATO while preserving national sovereignty. He invited European allies to join deterrence exercises and signaled an increase in nuclear warheads.

France Updates Nuclear Doctrine

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled updates to France's doctrine on the potential use of nuclear weapons, marking what he described as a new phase in the country's deterrence strategy. Speaking from a military base hosting France's ballistic missile submarines, Macron said Paris would recalibrate its nuclear posture to complement NATO's broader mission while preserving full national sovereignty over its arsenal. He also invited European allies to take part in nuclear deterrence exercises as part of efforts to strengthen continental security coordination, France24 reported.

"What I'd like is for Europeans to regain control of their own destiny," Macron said. France is poised to increase its nuclear warheads for the first time in decades, reflecting growing concerns over Europe's security environment amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and debates over the future of transatlantic defence guarantees, France24 reported on Monday.

Macron emphasised that France's nuclear capability would remain dedicated to maintaining peace, but he underscored the strength of the country's arsenal. He warned of France's capacity to potentially draw on its significant nuclear force in a way "that no country, no power, however strong, could recover". The President further announced that France will host a summit in Paris on March 10 aimed at promoting the development and use of nuclear energy. He acknowledged that France is well placed "to promote civilian nuclear energy".

A New European Security Architecture

The address was aimed at clarifying how France's nuclear weapons fit into Europe's evolving security architecture, particularly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recurring tensions with US President Donald Trump over Ukraine, Greenland and NATO, France24 reported. European leaders have expressed growing uncertainty over the United States' long-standing nuclear umbrella, which has historically assured NATO allies of protection without the need for them to develop independent nuclear capabilities.

France remains the only nuclear-armed country within the European Union. The speech went ahead despite the expanding conflict in the Middle East following joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran that reportedly decapitated much of its leadership over the weekend.

Strengthening European Cooperation

"We have to re-articulate nuclear deterrence," Macron told the Munich Security Council last month, adding that France has already had "a strategic dialogue" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders on increasing cooperation. "Europe has to learn to become a geopolitical power," he told Munich.

France and Britain adopted a joint declaration in July allowing their nuclear forces to be "coordinated" while remaining independent. The United Kingdom, though no longer an EU member, remains the only other European country with a nuclear deterrent.

France's Nuclear Capabilities

France's deterrence doctrine is rooted in a defensive strategy to safeguard vital national interests. Under the French Constitution, the President serves as commander-in-chief and holds sole authority over any potential use of nuclear weapons.

France's nuclear triad includes four nuclear-armed submarines, Le Triomphant, Le Temeraire, Le Vigilant and Le Terrible, based at Ile Longue on the Atlantic coast. At least one submarine has remained on patrol at all times since 1972, ensuring continuous strike capability. The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier is also capable of deploying nuclear-armed Rafale fighter jets, France24 reported.

Citing estimates from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the Federation of American Scientists, France24 reported that France possesses around 290 nuclear warheads, making it the world's fourth-largest nuclear power after Russia, the United States and China. (ANI)