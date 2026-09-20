EAM S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. His address at the High Level Session is scheduled for September 26. He will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

Jaishankar to Lead Indian Delegation at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and will also lead the Indian delegation for the High Level Week in New York. The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release on Sunday.

As per the MEA, Jaishankar’s address at the High Level Session of the 81st United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for September 26. During the visit, he will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings.

About the 81st UNGA Session

According to the website of the United Nations, the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly convenes world leaders to revitalise global cooperation, give a critical push to the Sustainable Development Goals and drive collective action for peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet. Two key platforms will spotlight action and solutions: the flagship SDG Media Zone produced by the UN Department of Global Communications with dynamic interviews and panel discussions on SDG solutions held from 21–25 September; and the Goals Lounge, convened by the UN Deputy Secretary-General and hosted by the UN Office for Partnerships from 14-25 September, featuring unscripted dialogues, deep dives into vital issues and interactive experiences.

As per the UN website, the General Debate from 22 - 28 September will see world leaders make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges.

Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh will preside over the UN General Assembly’s 81st session, under the theme of "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” The world’s biggest diplomatic gathering will see several days of presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives of all 193 UN Member States address the General Assembly from its iconic green marble podium. (ANI)