The Hague: The member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have committed to ramping up their defence spending, affirming an "ironclad commitment" for their collective defence by investing 5 per cent of their country's GDP annually on "core defence requirements" as well as defence- and security-related sectors by 2035 as outlined in The Hague Summit Declaration.

Alliance reaffirms unity against threats from Russia and terrorism

As per the declaration, released on Wednesday following the summit, the 32 Heads of State and Government of the military alliance resolved to bolster its military capabilities, particularly the long-term threat posed by Russia and the persistent challenge of terrorism, while reaffirming the transatlantic bond and collective defence principles.

"We the Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in The Hague to reaffirm our commitment to NATO, the strongest Alliance in history, and to the transatlantic bond. We reaffirm our ironclad commitment to collective defence as enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty - that an attack on one is an attack on all. We remain united and steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend the Alliance, and safeguard our freedom and democracy," the declaration stated.

"United in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies commit to invest 5 per cent of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations, in accordance with Article 3 of the Washington Treaty," it added.

Breakdown of 5% GDP spending commitment detailed

The declaration further breaks down the 5 per cent commitment into two essential categories, with at least 3.5 per cent of GDP allocated to core defence requirements and meeting NATO Capability Targets, with annual plans submitted to show a credible, incremental path to this goal.

The remaining up to 1.5 per cent will be directed towards protecting critical infrastructure, defending networks, ensuring civil preparedness and resilience, unleashing innovation, and strengthening the defence industrial base, with a review of the trajectory and balance of this spending scheduled for 2029.

"Allies agree that this 5% commitment will comprise two essential categories of defence investment. Allies will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP annually based on the agreed definition of NATO defence expenditure by 2035 to resource core defence requirements and to meet the NATO Capability Targets. Allies agree to submit annual plans showing a credible, incremental path to reach this goal. And Allies will account for up to 1.5% of GDP annually to inter alia protect our critical infrastructure, defend our networks, ensure our civil preparedness and resilience, unleash innovation, and strengthen our defence industrial base. The trajectory and balance of spending under this plan will be reviewed in 2029, in light of the strategic environment and updated Capability Targets," the declaration specified.

However, the 5 per cent GDP commitment, a significant increase from the previous 2 per cent target, hasn't aligned with all the members of the organisation.

Spain rejects 5% goal, sticks to existing 2% defence benchmark

Spain has openly stated it won't be able to meet the proposed 5 per cent defence spending target, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirming that his government will adhere to the existing 2 per cent benchmark, which was originally established after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Spain currently ranks as the NATO member with the lowest defence spending, with just 1.24 per cent of its GDP allocated to defence in 2024, placing it among the nine countries that failed to reach the 2 per cent target, as per Al Jazeera.