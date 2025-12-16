Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and 7 naval vessels operating near its territory. Nine of the aircraft crossed the sensitive median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Taiwan detected the presence of 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory along with 13 sorties of PLA aircraft, the Ministry of National Defence (MND) shared on Tuesday. In a post on X, the MND said that 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2000732608590962712?s=20

Rising Cross-Strait Tensions

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

US Commission Denounces China's Repression

Meanwhile, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) has released its annual report denouncing China's deepening repression, particularly drawing attention to the case of Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan, who has been detained on politically motivated charges. The comprehensive report details numerous instances of arbitrary detention and unfair prosecution by Chinese authorities and urges US lawmakers to address these abuses in future dialogues with Beijing, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the CECC, established under the US-China Relations Act of 2000, monitors China's human rights conditions and the state of the rule of law, submitting its findings annually to both the US President and Congress. (ANI)