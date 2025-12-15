The U.S. Tech Force is backed by the White House, and it will tackle complex and large-scale civic and defense challenges.

The U.S. Tech Force will have around 1,000 technology specialists to accelerate the implementation of AI and solve the United States government’s most critical technological challenges.

This includes the administration of critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department to cutting-edge programs at the Department of Defense.

As an added advantage to those who join the two-year program, the website states that the U.S. Tech Force will also serve as a recruiting platform post-employment.

The Trump administration on Monday launched a new initiative called the “U.S. Tech Force” in a bid to recruit engineers with expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, or technical project management.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The federal government website states that the U.S. Tech Force is backed by the White House and will tackle complex, large-scale civic and defense challenges. This includes the administration of critical financial infrastructure at the Treasury Department to cutting-edge programs at the Department of Defense.

“The US Tech Force is recruiting an elite corps of engineers to build the next generation of government technology,” the website states.

What Is The US Tech Force?

The U.S. Tech Force will have around 1,000 technology specialists to accelerate the implementation of AI and solve the United States government’s most critical technological challenges.

As an added advantage to those who join the two-year program, the website states that the U.S. Tech Force will also serve as a recruiting platform post-employment.

Who Is Eligible?

The website states that candidates need not have a traditional degree and that there is no minimum work experience. However, they will have to demonstrate strong technical skills through their work experience, projects, or certifications.

“Strong problem-solving abilities and a passion for public service are essential,” the website states.

Federal agencies are aiming to fill positions as soon as possible, and applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as they receive the links.

What Is The Expected Compensation?

Chosen candidates will receive annual salaries in an approximate range of $150,000 to $200,000. Apart from this, benefits will also include health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and eligibility for performance-based awards.

Selected candidates will primarily work out of Washington, D.C. However, some roles will depend on agency locations across the U.S. Remote work options will depend on the role as well as the agency.

Are Any Companies Participating?

The U.S. Tech Force website states that several big technology companies are participating in the initiative by both nominating their employees for stints in the Tech Force, as well as committing to consider hiring alumni from the program once their government stint is over.

This includes AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), OpenAI, xAI, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), and Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) AWS, among others.

The website states that this list will expand over time.

What Happens After This Stint?

Participants who complete their two-year stints with the U.S. Tech Force can apply for continued federal service or work in the private sector with the listed partners.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities were down in Monday morning’s trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down by 0.27%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) declined 0.55%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<