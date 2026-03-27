A chilling mystery surrounding a missing New Mexico mother appears to intersect with a string of unexplained deaths and disappearances involving top scientists and defense insiders across the United States.

A chilling mystery surrounding a missing New Mexico mother appears to intersect with a string of unexplained deaths and disappearances involving top scientists and defense insiders across the United States.

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Melissa Casias, a 54-year-old administrative assistant at the highly sensitive Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), vanished without a trace on June 26, 2025. Her sudden disappearance has now been linked to at least five other cases involving individuals tied to critical scientific and military research.

Casias was last seen walking alone miles away from her home, without her phone, wallet, or keys - an act her family described as completely out of character. A missing persons case has since evolved into a potential national security concern.

Her disappearance came just days after NASA scientist Monica Reza mysteriously vanished while hiking in California. Adding to the intrigue, retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, who had professional overlaps with both women, also disappeared in February 2026.

Of the six individuals now under scrutiny, five had direct ties to nuclear research or missile technology, and at least four shared professional or institutional connections.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker has warned that these cases may not be isolated incidents, urging federal agencies to investigate them as part of a broader pattern. He pointed to Casias’s role at LANL as a potential vulnerability.

'In a classified lab, or just a high clearance lab, they would basically be in the know on what's going on,' Swecker said. 'And it wouldn't be the first time their administrative assistant has been targeted.'

'When I look at three missing scientists in critical technology areas, what I come up with is - it has to be investigated fully by the FBI,' said Swecker, who spent 24 years with the FBI.

'They can't have these examined in isolation and compartmentalize them as individual missing person cases.'

The day Casias vanished was riddled with inconsistencies. After dropping her husband, Mark Casias, at work, she reportedly visited her daughter before claiming she was heading home to retrieve her security badge. However, she never returned to work—or home.

Her supervisor later confirmed she neither logged in remotely nor appeared at the lab. Even more troubling, her personal and work phones were found wiped clean, suggesting deliberate tampering.

Surveillance footage captured her walking alone along State Road 518—her last known sighting. Since then, no trace of her has been found.

Speculation has also emerged that Casias may have been vulnerable due to personal financial struggles. According to Crime Junkie Podcast host Ashley Flowers, she had allegedly lost her national security clearance, potentially exposing her to blackmail risks.

LANL, in a brief statement, said: 'The Lab community’s thoughts continue to be with Melissa Casias’ family. The Lab has cooperated fully on the investigation.'

Swecker remains deeply troubled, especially by the case of Monica Reza—a leading figure in advanced materials science who disappeared while hiking just 30 feet away from her companions.

'My antennas go up on that one, especially because you're not hiking together and someone disappears 30ft away, and you can't find a body, and you can't find a person,' Swecker told the Daily Mail.

'This really gives me pause. I would be looking at all three of them. I would dissect their lives, from high school on, and just see if there are connections here.'

Though no direct link has been established, both Reza and Casias had professional ties to McCasland, who previously oversaw research institutions connected to advanced military and space technologies.

McCasland’s own disappearance has only deepened the mystery. The retired general left behind his phone, glasses, and smart devices before vanishing, taking only boots and a firearm with him.

Meanwhile, violence has also entered the equation. Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot dead at his California home in what authorities described as an unprovoked attack. Though a suspect has been arrested, no clear motive has emerged.

Two more researchers—Nuno Loureiro and Jason Thomas—were also found dead under suspicious circumstances in Massachusetts, further expanding the web of concern.

'You can say these are all suspicious,' Swecker said, 'and these are scientists who have worked in critical technology.'

While online speculation has veered into conspiracy theories, including claims of UFO-related silencing, Swecker dismissed such conclusions—but did not downplay the gravity of the situation.

Instead, he raised the possibility of a coordinated effort targeting individuals with access to sensitive national defense information.

'Space [is] interesting, and that's sensitive technology, but I'm particularly concerned about their involvement in the missile technology,' Swecker warned.

'There are a million ways to do this type of investigation. If [the FBI] leveled their resources on it, we could get answers, and they could get answers.'