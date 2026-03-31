EAM S Jaishankar attended Nalanda University's 2nd Convocation, praising its growth. He emphasised the blend of tradition and technology ('vikas bhi, virasat bhi') and said the Nalanda tradition can influence the democratisation of the global order.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the Second Convocation of Nalanda University, praising the institution's growth and expressing pride in being associated with it. He focused on the intersection of tradition, technology, and global diplomacy, emphasising the significance of the event for the university's future and encouraged graduates to contribute to its growth.

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While speaking at the 2nd Convocation ceremony of Nalanda University today in Rajgir, Jaishankar said that the Nalanda tradition can be a powerful influence in this democratisation of the global order.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "600+ Graduates. 31 Nations. One Shared Journey! Honoured to participate in the 2nd Convocation ceremony of Nalanda University today in Rajgir alongside Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, and other dignitaries. Nalanda evokes memories of India's intellectual heritage & cultural grandeur, reminding the world that technology & tradition - vikas bhi, virasat bhi - must march hand-in-hand."

600+ Graduates. 31 Nations. One Shared Journey ! Honoured to participate in the 2nd Convocation ceremony of Nalanda University today in Rajgir alongside Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, and other dignitaries. @rashtrapatibhvn Nalanda evokes memories of… pic.twitter.com/aW6zfzcVZ1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 31, 2026

Jaishankar highlighted the university's historical significance and its revival as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and urged graduates to give back by contributing to Nalanda University's growth, leveraging their skills and knowledge.

While acknowledging that current global debates are dominated by technology, he reminded the audience that the "human side" must never be forgotten, encapsulated in the mantra: "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" (Development as well as Heritage).

He said, "The very term Nalanda evokes memories of India's intellectual heritage and cultural grandeur. A revival of that tradition in this institution is an indicator not just of the rise of India, but of Asia itself. Today, intense debates are going on about the future directions of growth and progress in the world. Much of that understandably centres around technology. But as the Nalanda spirit reminds us, we should never forget that there is always the human side. The world is becoming more multi-polar because there are many more cultures and many more societies that are making their voices heard. The Nalanda tradition can be a powerful influence in this democratisation of the global order. And also be a reminder that technology and tradition - vikas bhi, virasat bhi - must march hand-in-hand."

A Call to Action for Graduates

Jaishankar connected the graduates' achievements to India's development, emphasizing the importance of education and innovation.

Jaishankar said that he believed each one who is graduating from Nalanda will contribute to the university in their own way. "I am very privileged to witness this Second Convocation of Nalanda University, that too in the august presence of Hon'ble Rashtrapati. Each such milestone marks an evolution of an emerging institution and is a cause for celebration in itself, and it has been my personal good fortune to be associated with this University from the very start. Now, having studied in a new university myself in my time, I recognise the significance of the event for this institution's future. Each one of you receiving a degree today, each one of you contributing to a degree, by being a fellow student or by being a teacher, will have a justifiable sense of pride. I am confident that those graduating, those receiving their degrees today, would repay by contributing to Nalanda University's growth in whatever capacity you can, from wherever you will be," he said.

Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and Global Connect

Jaishankar said that coming generations must be more connected, to be more sensitive to global developments, and that international students in particular can promote India in their respective countries when they go back.

"This University is unique in its international character. While that has always had a value, it is even more so in this age of globalisation. As we advance towards a Viksit Bharat, it is essential that India is ready for the world and equally, the world for India. This requires coming generations to be more connected, to be more sensitive to global developments, and I am sure the graduating cohorts can make a difference in this regard. International students, in particular, can promote India in their respective countries when they go back. All of you, I know, have given their best here and I know equally that you are taking a part of India back with you," he said.

University Lauds Jaishankar's 'Nalanda Spirit'

Nalanda University also lauded Jaishankar's reflection on "vikas bhi, virasat bhi" which beautifully captured the Nalanda spirit.

We are truly honoured by the gracious presence and inspiring words of our Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar Ji, at Nalanda University’s Second Convocation today, alongside the esteemed presence of Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your powerful… https://t.co/HsGk9c1bJW — Nalanda University (@nalanda_univ) March 31, 2026

The university said, "We are truly honoured by the gracious presence and inspiring words of our Hon'ble External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar Ji, at Nalanda University's Second Convocation today, alongside the esteemed presence of Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your powerful reflection on \"vikas bhi, virasat bhi\" beautifully captured the Nalanda spirit, where tradition and technology together shape a shared global journey for our graduating scholars."

(ANI)