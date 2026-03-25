A 26‑year‑old Indian national, Nagaraju Balkam, was arrested earlier this month as part of a multi‑day undercover operation targeting online child sexual predators, law enforcement officials confirmed.

A 26‑year‑old Indian national, Nagaraju Balkam, was arrested earlier this month as part of a multi‑day undercover operation targeting online child sexual predators, law enforcement officials confirmed. Balkam was one of four men taken into custody following a three‑day operation run by the Santa Fe Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

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The sting operation used undercover online profiles to engage individuals suspected of attempting to exploit minors, ultimately leading to multiple arrests.

According to police, the suspects allegedly used digital communication platforms to initiate contact with individuals they believed to be minors. Balkam has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children by Prostitution and Child Solicitation by Electronic Communication Device. He remains in custody.

The operation also led to the arrest of three other individuals: Eduardo Gerardo Ramirez (59), Harold Lee Adams (55), and Tomas Tolcha Cacjo (29). All four face serious charges tied to alleged child exploitation and online solicitation.

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The operation was conducted in coordination with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which worked closely with investigators to plan the online interactions that led to the arrests.

Officials have withheld specific details of the digital evidence, citing the sensitive nature of cases involving alleged child exploitation. Prosecutors in Santa Fe are expected to formally file charges in the coming days.

Law enforcement reiterated that offences such as sexual exploitation and child solicitation carry severe penalties under New Mexico law. They also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online behaviour, warning that further arrests could follow as investigations continue.