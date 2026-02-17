An Indian-origin man, accused of heinous crimes including the sexual assault of a minor, has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

An Indian-origin man, accused of heinous crimes including the sexual assault of a minor, has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as authorities widen their crackdown on undocumented migrants with criminal charges.

Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli is facing grave charges in New Jersey, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, along with offences related to shoplifting and public disorder. Law enforcement officials confirmed that he remains in federal custody as legal proceedings unfold.

In a post on X, ICE said, “Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We'll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings.” The agency reiterated that he will remain detained while deportation proceedings move forward.

The arrest comes amid an intensified enforcement drive during the second term of Donald Trump. ICE has increasingly publicised arrests and detentions involving foreign nationals accused of serious crimes, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward undocumented individuals facing criminal charges.

In December, ICE released details of another incident involving an Indian truck driver allegedly linked to a fatal motorway crash in Oregon that claimed two lives. Authorities stated the driver had entered the United States illegally through Arizona in November 2022 before later obtaining work authorisation and a commercial driving licence from California.

In recent months, officials have highlighted at least three additional deadly accidents in Florida and California involving undocumented Indian lorry drivers — incidents that have further fuelled the immigration enforcement debate.