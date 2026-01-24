In Georgia, 51-year-old Vijay Kumar allegedly shot and killed four adults—his wife and three relatives—during a domestic dispute. Three children present during the shooting hid in a closet and were unharmed after one called 911 for help.

A shocking family tragedy unfolded early Friday morning in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, when 51-year-old Indian-origin man Vijay Kumar allegedly shot and killed his wife and three relatives during what police describe as a domestic dispute. The incident has drawn international attention, particularly within the Indian diaspora in the United States, due both to the gruesome nature of the crime and the presence of children at the scene.

According to officials from the Gwinnett County Police Department, a 911 call reporting gunfire at a residence on Brook Ivy Court came in at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time. Responding officers discovered four adults inside the home who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Meemu Dogra (43), an Indian national and Vijay Kumar’s wife, along with three relatives: Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38) — all of whom were living in or visiting the Lawrenceville home at the time of the shooting.

Timely Call Saves 3 Children

At the time of the shooting, three children were inside the house. In harrowing circumstances, the minors — reportedly aged 7, 10, and 12 — hid together in a closet to protect themselves from the gunfire. One of the children, identified as Vijay Kumar and Dogra’s 12-year-old, managed to call 911 from within the closet, providing crucial details that helped law enforcement reach the scene quickly. The children were unharmed and have since been placed in the care of other family members.

After finding the victims, investigators noted that Kumar’s vehicle was still parked in the driveway. This prompted the deployment of K-9 units, whose search led to Kumar’s capture nearby without further incident. Law enforcement has confirmed that there are no outstanding suspects in connection with the shooting.

Kumar has since been charged with a series of serious offences, including four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, as well as cruelty to children in both the first and third degrees. Details of what triggered the domestic dispute or why the group travelled to the Brook Ivy Court residence — where the other victims lived — remain unclear. Police officials have stated that motivations and the sequence of events are still under investigation.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta issued a statement expressing profound grief over the incident and confirming that one of the victims was an Indian citizen. Through a post on social media platform X, the mission pledged to extend “all possible assistance” to the bereaved family as they cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Residents in the Gwinnett County area have expressed shock at the violence, particularly given that the incident occurred in what is usually considered a quiet neighbourhood. Local authorities continue to gather evidence and review CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and forensic data to understand how the dispute escalated into such senseless violence.

As the investigation continues, the community remains focused on support for the surviving children and the broader implications of domestic disputes turning fatal. Law enforcement officials and diplomats alike have emphasised their commitment to a thorough inquiry and support for those affected by the incident.