President Droupadi Murmu's seven-day visit to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania will strengthen economic ties. The MEA highlighted these nations as gateways to Europe, crucial for boosting trade, technology, and tourism.

Gateways to European Market Calling these nations gateways to the European market, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George emphasised that their geostrategic location is key to expanding India's footprint in Europe and boost collaboration in three T's: trade, technology, and tourism. These countries serve as vital links in the supply chain between Asia and Europe. He noted that due to their geographical significance, they serve as a natural transit corridor and provide wider access to European markets. He affirmed that, thereby, these nations are "keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses." "Due to their geostrategic location at the crossroads of major transport routes with well-developed highways, rail, and energy corridors linking southeastern and central Europe, these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy. This makes them a natural transit corridor through the Balkans, providing access to the wider European markets. These countries are keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses to the Western Balkans and Europe. The visit would provide a significant opportunity for businesses from both sides to strengthen bilateral economic ties. The visit would be an important step in our engagement with Europe and also to strengthen collaboration in the three Ts: trade, technology, and tourism," he noted. Romania: A Major Transportation Hub When asked how the Balkans will serve as a trade corridor, Secretary George pointed to specific logistics advantages, particularly in Romania, calling it a "major European transportation hub." "If you look at the map of Europe, you will realise that these countries are in the eastern part of Europe. Romania, for example, is a major European transportation hub and critical transit point connecting Western Europe with Asia and the Middle East... the port of Constanta serves as a vital gateway linking the European market to Central Asia and to the Far East. Also, the Middle Corridor is a trade route which moves cargo by rail and sea between Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the Black Sea. This is very much part of the European corridor. And today, connectivity is a very important element for business promotion. This is an important hub," he stated. Impact of India-EU FTA Addressing the role of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Secretary George expressed optimism regarding its impact on bilateral economic relations. "In January this year, we concluded the FTA discussions. It has definitely made significant progress in business engagement between India and EU countries. Everything is going as we have planned in entering into force of the FTA. As it is planned, it is going, and this would definitely contribute to building our economic engagement with each of the EU member countries," he stated. No Plans for New Embassies Responding to queries regarding potential new diplomatic missions in the region, specifically in Moldova, the Secretary clarified that there are currently no immediate plans for expansion. "At this stage, there is no proposal in place to open new embassies," he stated. Historic Diplomatic Outreach President Droupadi Murmu will undertake State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19 to 25, marking India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe, and the first visit by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) President Droupadi Murmu's seven-day historic three-nation visit of Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, from Sunday, will provide a significant opportunity for businesses from these countries and strengthen bilateral economic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.Calling these nations gateways to the European market, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George emphasised that their geostrategic location is key to expanding India's footprint in Europe and boost collaboration in three T's: trade, technology, and tourism. These countries serve as vital links in the supply chain between Asia and Europe. He noted that due to their geographical significance, they serve as a natural transit corridor and provide wider access to European markets. He affirmed that, thereby, these nations are "keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses." "Due to their geostrategic location at the crossroads of major transport routes with well-developed highways, rail, and energy corridors linking southeastern and central Europe, these countries have the potential to play a significant role in regional trade and energy. This makes them a natural transit corridor through the Balkans, providing access to the wider European markets. These countries are keen to position themselves as a gateway for Indian businesses to the Western Balkans and Europe. The visit would provide a significant opportunity for businesses from both sides to strengthen bilateral economic ties. The visit would be an important step in our engagement with Europe and also to strengthen collaboration in the three Ts: trade, technology, and tourism," he noted.When asked how the Balkans will serve as a trade corridor, Secretary George pointed to specific logistics advantages, particularly in Romania, calling it a "major European transportation hub." "If you look at the map of Europe, you will realise that these countries are in the eastern part of Europe. Romania, for example, is a major European transportation hub and critical transit point connecting Western Europe with Asia and the Middle East... the port of Constanta serves as a vital gateway linking the European market to Central Asia and to the Far East. Also, the Middle Corridor is a trade route which moves cargo by rail and sea between Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the Black Sea. This is very much part of the European corridor. And today, connectivity is a very important element for business promotion. This is an important hub," he stated.Addressing the role of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Secretary George expressed optimism regarding its impact on bilateral economic relations. "In January this year, we concluded the FTA discussions. It has definitely made significant progress in business engagement between India and EU countries. Everything is going as we have planned in entering into force of the FTA. As it is planned, it is going, and this would definitely contribute to building our economic engagement with each of the EU member countries," he stated.Responding to queries regarding potential new diplomatic missions in the region, specifically in Moldova, the Secretary clarified that there are currently no immediate plans for expansion. "At this stage, there is no proposal in place to open new embassies," he stated.President Droupadi Murmu will undertake State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19 to 25, marking India's diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe, and the first visit by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades. (ANI)