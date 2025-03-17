PM Modi convinced Russia's Putin to abandon nuclear option, claims Polish Deputy PM

Read Full Article

In a major revelation, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons amid rising global tensions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons in the ongoing Ukraine war, according to Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Bartoszewski acknowledged India’s diplomatic intervention and expressed Poland’s gratitude for its involvement. “We had a great visit of PM Modi to Warsaw. PM Modi did persuade Putin not to use nuclear tactical weapons. We want permanent peace. We want stable and sustainable peace in Ukraine,” he said.

This disclosure underscores India's growing diplomatic influence and Modi’s behind-the-scenes efforts in defusing a potential nuclear crisis. While details remain sparse, the claim aligns with India's long-standing stance on peace and diplomacy. If true, this intervention could mark a significant moment in global geopolitics, highlighting India's role in maintaining strategic stability.

Notably, this is not the first time Western officials have credited Modi’s diplomacy in preventing nuclear escalation. In March 2024, reports from US officials to CNN revealed that the Joe Biden administration sought assistance from both India and China to discourage Putin from considering nuclear strikes. Their intervention, along with efforts from Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen as a critical factor in averting a potential global crisis.

Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the Ukraine conflict. His call to Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in 2022, where he stated that “this is not an era of war,” was widely recognized as a key moment in shaping international pressure on Russia.

As geopolitical tensions persist, India’s role as a mediator between Russia and the West continues to gain global attention, further cementing Modi’s standing as an influential world leader in conflict resolution.

Since launching the Ukraine invasion in February 2022, Putin and his top officials have repeatedly threatened the use of nuclear weapons against both Ukraine and the West. The Russian president has even revised Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, allowing nuclear retaliation not just for nuclear attacks but also for conventional attacks if they are supported by a nuclear-armed state.

In this volatile backdrop, India’s diplomatic efforts take on even greater significance. If Modi’s intervention indeed influenced Putin’s strategic calculus, it emphasizes New Delhi’s growing weight in global security affairs, reinforcing its position as a key player in fostering stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

