PM Modi convinced Russia's Putin to abandon nuclear option, claims Polish Deputy PM

Poland’s Deputy PM has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons amid rising global tensions.

BREAKING: PM Modi convinced Putin to abandon nuclear option, says Polish Deputy PM ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

In a major revelation, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a crucial role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons amid rising global tensions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a pivotal role in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use nuclear weapons in the ongoing Ukraine war, according to Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Bartoszewski acknowledged India’s diplomatic intervention and expressed Poland’s gratitude for its involvement. “We had a great visit of PM Modi to Warsaw. PM Modi did persuade Putin not to use nuclear tactical weapons. We want permanent peace. We want stable and sustainable peace in Ukraine,” he said.

Also read: Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH)

This disclosure underscores India's growing diplomatic influence and Modi’s behind-the-scenes efforts in defusing a potential nuclear crisis. While details remain sparse, the claim aligns with India's long-standing stance on peace and diplomacy. If true, this intervention could mark a significant moment in global geopolitics, highlighting India's role in maintaining strategic stability.

Notably, this is not the first time Western officials have credited Modi’s diplomacy in preventing nuclear escalation. In March 2024, reports from US officials to CNN revealed that the Joe Biden administration sought assistance from both India and China to discourage Putin from considering nuclear strikes. Their intervention, along with efforts from Chinese President Xi Jinping, was seen as a critical factor in averting a potential global crisis.

Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the Ukraine conflict. His call to Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in 2022, where he stated that “this is not an era of war,” was widely recognized as a key moment in shaping international pressure on Russia.

As geopolitical tensions persist, India’s role as a mediator between Russia and the West continues to gain global attention, further cementing Modi’s standing as an influential world leader in conflict resolution.

Also read: Trump's call to Putin shakes up US bulwark on Ukraine

Since launching the Ukraine invasion in February 2022, Putin and his top officials have repeatedly threatened the use of nuclear weapons against both Ukraine and the West. The Russian president has even revised Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, allowing nuclear retaliation not just for nuclear attacks but also for conventional attacks if they are supported by a nuclear-armed state.

In this volatile backdrop, India’s diplomatic efforts take on even greater significance. If Modi’s intervention indeed influenced Putin’s strategic calculus, it emphasizes New Delhi’s growing weight in global security affairs, reinforcing its position as a key player in fostering stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sunita Williams' Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown shk

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

9 months in space, only $1,148 extra? Here's how much NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore earned ddr

9 months in space, only $1,148 extra? Here's NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's pay breakdown

US President Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast on 'Truth Social'

US President Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast on 'Truth Social'

Who has spent the most time aboard ISS? Meet 4 NASA astronauts who outlasted Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore shk

Who has spent the most time aboard ISS? Meet 4 NASA astronauts who outlasted Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore

NASA confirms astronauts' sunita williams butch wilmore return date to Earth march 18, splashdown expected off Florida coast anr

NASA confirms astronauts' return date to Earth, splashdown expected off Florida coast; Read

Recent Stories

"Trump clear about commitment to defeating Islamist terrorism threat," says Tulsi Gabbard ddr

Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

How 12-Year-Old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support SRI

How 12-year-old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look NTI

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Sunita Williams' Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown shk

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Videos

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

Video Icon
Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Video Icon
Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Video Icon