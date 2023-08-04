Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sad day for America': Donald Trump after pleading not guilty to charges of election conspiracy

    Former US President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, entered a not guilty plea to allegations that he planned a scheme to attempt to rescind his defeat in the 2020 election. He described it as a "very sad day for America".

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump slammed the election plot allegations brought against him in a Washington court, claiming that he was a target of "political persecution" after entering a not guilty plea.

    After the hearing, Trump spoke to the media before boarding his personal aircraft to head back to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. "This is a very sad day for America," he said. "This is an attempt to silence a political rival."

    "If you can't beat them, you prosecute them or pursue legal action against them. This cannot occur in America," the former President said.

    Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

    Since April, Trump has pleaded not guilty a total of three times. According to the reprts, he was detained and charged with four felonies: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to impede an official process, obstruction of and attempt to hinder an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. These charges are detailed in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment. He was formally arrested at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse, just blocks from the US Capitol.

    After entering his plea of not guilty, Trump was released on the condition that he would adhere to all federal, state and local laws and avoid discussing the case with any witnesses. The next hearing in the case has been set for August 28.

    Meanwhile, the former US President previously pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
