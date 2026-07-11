15 Indian nationals, including 10 from Tamil Nadu, were killed in a boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, the Indian Embassy confirmed. 21 people were rescued, with two in critical condition. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam on Saturday confirmed that all 15 people, comprising two women and 13 men, killed in the boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island earlier today were Indian nationals.

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Sharing the list of the deceased in a post on X, the Embassy said the names were received from Vietnamese authorities.

The Embassy in its list, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala have died in the capsize.

The Embassy further expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

"It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today. The list has been received from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City remain available for any assistance," the Embassy of India in Hanoi said in a post on X.

It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phuc Quoc Island today. The list has been recieved from the Vietnamese authorities. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Embassy… pic.twitter.com/2fr2TjXuPp — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 11, 2026

Rescue Operations and Survivors

The boat was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant. 21 people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued and admitted to hospitals.

Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care.

During the rescue mission, the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command deployed personnel and rescue assets. After receiving information about the capsized boat near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, the Command immediately dispatched a coast guard vessel, which was already operating at sea, along with two high-speed rescue boats, carrying a total of 40 officers and personnel to the accident site.

The Coast Guard said rescue forces, along with local residents, managed to bring all 36 people aboard the capsized speedboat safely ashore.

Defence Minister Expresses Grief

Following the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat capsize near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said he was saddened by the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident in Vietnam involving Indian tourists, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for the success of the ongoing search and rescue operations," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

He added that India stands with the affected families during the difficult time and said the Indian Embassy in Vietnam was providing all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

"India stands with the affected families during this difficult time. Our Embassy in Vietnam is providing all possible assistance to Indian nationals affected by this tragedy," the Defence Minister added.

(ANI)