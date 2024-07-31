Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mossad rocks': Social media erupts after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran, memes explode

    The assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iranian capital Tehran has sparked a massive reaction on social media, with many users praising Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, for the high-profile operation.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    The assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iranian capital Tehran has sparked a massive reaction on social media, with many users praising Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, for the high-profile operation. The Palestinian group on Wednesday confirmed that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in a targeted strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. The incident, which Hamas attributes to a "treacherous Zionist raid," has led to an outpouring of responses online.

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh eliminated: Last visuals of Hamas chief in Tehran hours before assassination released (WATCH)

    Social media platforms lit up with discussions, memes, and posts lauding Mossad's apparent involvement in the assassination. 'Mossad rocks, Kya cheez hai Mossad and more' quickly gained traction, as users celebrated what they perceived as a bold and effective operation. Many posts praised Mossad for its precision and ability to carry out such a mission, with some calling it a "masterstroke" against Hamas.

    Memes flooded the internet, with many depicting Mossad as a highly skilled and unstoppable force. Popular culture references were used to highlight the perceived success of the operation, with captions such as "Mossad does it again" and "Another one bites the dust." The overall tone on social media was one of approval and admiration for the Israeli agency's actions.

    In a statement, Hamas condemned the assassination, calling it a "grave escalation" and accusing Israel of attempting to "break the will of Hamas." The group noted that Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, when the attack occurred. Iran's Revolutionary Guards also confirmed the incident, stating that Haniyeh's residence was "hit" and that both Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed.

    The assassination comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas. Following an October 7 attack by Hamas that resulted in 1,195 civilian casualties, Israel vowed to target Haniyeh and dismantle the group. The subsequent Israeli military campaign in Gaza has reportedly resulted in significant casualties, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting at least 39,400 deaths.

    Also read: Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Old video of Hamas chief celebrating Oct 7 massacre in Israel resurfaces (WATCH)

    Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader in Hamas, had served as the head of the group's political bureau since 2017. Known for his pragmatic approach, Haniyeh played a significant role in Hamas' political and military strategies and maintained relationships with various Palestinian factions. His assassination marks a significant blow to the organization.

    The incident has significant implications for regional dynamics, particularly given Iran's long-standing support for Palestinian groups. The social media response underscores the polarized views on the conflict, with many openly supporting actions against Hamas. As the situation develops, the international community remains watchful of the potential repercussions on regional stability.

