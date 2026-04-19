Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita is set to visit Vanuatu and Tuvalu from April 22-25. The visit includes bilateral meetings and a review of developmental projects, underscoring India's commitment to Pacific Island nations.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita is scheduled to undertake a visit to the Republic of Vanuatu and Tuvalu from April 22-25, according to the details shared by the MEA in a statement on Sunday. As per the MEA, MoS Margherita will visit the Republic of Vanuatu on April 22-23, where he is expected to have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Vanuatu. The Union MoS will also visit the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology at Vanuatu, a facility set up with assistance from the Government of India.

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Strengthening India-Vanuatu Relations

In an earlier statement, the MEA highlighted how the diplomatic relations between India and Vanuatu are characterised by goodwill and cooperation, with India providing developmental assistance to Vanuatu in areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The two nations share common values in promoting democracy, multiculturalism, and addressing climate change concerns, enhancing their partnership in international forums. Despite the geographical distance between them, the bilateral relationship continues to grow, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration in various fields.

Engagement with Tuvalu and Pacific Outreach

MEA said in the statement on Sunday that Pabitra Margherita will then proceed to Tuvalu on April 24, "for a two-day visit, where he will engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries of the country". He will also review the ongoing developmental assistance projects being implemented under the Grants in Aid programme of India.

The MEA underlined that the visit to the Republic of Vanuatu and Tuvalu by Pabitra Margherita underscores India's commitment to strengthening political and developmental cooperation ties with Pacific Island countries and is in continuation of the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023 in Port Moresby. (ANI)