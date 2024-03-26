More than 63,000 lives lost or missing in tragic decade-long migration crisis; Africa & Asia highly affected

A tragic report spanning from 2014 to 2023 reveals over 63,000 lives lost in global migration crises, primarily in the Mediterranean, Africa, and Asia, prompting urgent international action amid rising anti-immigration sentiments and ongoing challenges for safer migration pathways.

A harrowing report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed a staggering toll of human lives lost or missing during migration routes worldwide. Over the period from 2014 to 2023, at least 63,285 individuals perished or disappeared, marking a tragic trend in global migration crises.

The majority of these heartbreaking losses, totaling 28,854, unfolded in the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean, with additional fatalities recorded in Africa and Asia. Shockingly, nearly 60% of documented deaths were attributed to drowning, underscoring the perilous nature of sea crossings undertaken by migrants seeking refuge or better opportunities.

What's even more distressing is that more than one-third of the identified victims hailed from conflict-ridden nations like Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, and Ethiopia. The report highlights 2023 as the deadliest year in the last decade, with a significant surge in fatalities primarily attributed to increased departures and corresponding shipwrecks off the Tunisian coast.

As governments grapple with rising anti-immigration sentiments, efforts to curb migration flows have led to financial pledges to countries across the Mediterranean. However, these measures have not stemmed the tragic loss of lives, particularly in the perilous Mediterranean migration routes.

Despite calls from religious leaders for greater compassion towards migrants and appeals for safe and regular migration pathways, the reality remains grim. Unsafe conditions persist as hundreds of thousands of individuals attempt irregular migration routes, facing grave risks and often tragic outcomes.

The Mediterranean Sea, once again, emerges as the deadliest passage for migrants, with a staggering 3,129 deaths and disappearances recorded last year alone. The International Organization for Migration has alerted countries for urgent need for concerted international efforts to address migration challenges and prevent further loss of human lives.