Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    More than 63,000 lives lost or missing in tragic decade-long migration crisis; Africa & Asia highly affected

    A tragic report spanning from 2014 to 2023 reveals over 63,000 lives lost in global migration crises, primarily in the Mediterranean, Africa, and Asia, prompting urgent international action amid rising anti-immigration sentiments and ongoing challenges for safer migration pathways.

    More than 63,000 lives lost or missing in tragic decade-long migration crisis - Click to uncover the details avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    A harrowing report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed a staggering toll of human lives lost or missing during migration routes worldwide. Over the period from 2014 to 2023, at least 63,285 individuals perished or disappeared, marking a tragic trend in global migration crises.

    The majority of these heartbreaking losses, totaling 28,854, unfolded in the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean, with additional fatalities recorded in Africa and Asia. Shockingly, nearly 60% of documented deaths were attributed to drowning, underscoring the perilous nature of sea crossings undertaken by migrants seeking refuge or better opportunities.

    What's even more distressing is that more than one-third of the identified victims hailed from conflict-ridden nations like Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, and Ethiopia. The report highlights 2023 as the deadliest year in the last decade, with a significant surge in fatalities primarily attributed to increased departures and corresponding shipwrecks off the Tunisian coast.

    As governments grapple with rising anti-immigration sentiments, efforts to curb migration flows have led to financial pledges to countries across the Mediterranean. However, these measures have not stemmed the tragic loss of lives, particularly in the perilous Mediterranean migration routes.

    Despite calls from religious leaders for greater compassion towards migrants and appeals for safe and regular migration pathways, the reality remains grim. Unsafe conditions persist as hundreds of thousands of individuals attempt irregular migration routes, facing grave risks and often tragic outcomes.

    The Mediterranean Sea, once again, emerges as the deadliest passage for migrants, with a staggering 3,129 deaths and disappearances recorded last year alone. The International Organization for Migration has alerted countries for urgent need for concerted international efforts to address migration challenges and prevent further loss of human lives.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Julian Assange granted temporary relief by UK Court in extradition case to US avv

    BREAKING: Julian Assange granted temporary relief by UK Court in extradition case to US

    Six Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyper Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district (WATCH) snt

    6 Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district; WATCH viral videos

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE! snt

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE!

    Recent Stories

    cricket Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions, Takes a dig at his batting position osf

    Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions; Takes a dig at his batting position

    SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her wild side in these BOLD pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her wild side in these BOLD pictures

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH)

    Know health benefits of eating Idli anr

    Know health benefits of eating Idli

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres rkn

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon