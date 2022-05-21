Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkey Pox is 'accelerating' fast, warn WHO officials: 10 points

    Following WHO, Monkeypox takes 6 to 13 days to incubate, although it can take anywhere from 5 to 21 days.

    Monkeypox Cases may 'accelerate' in Europe, alerts WHO official - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    At least nine European countries have been affected by the monkeypox virus, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, with instances also reported in the United States, Canada, and Australia. A top health official had warned that cases could 'accelerate' when the WHO held an emergency meeting on Friday. "I am concerned that transmission could accelerate as we reach the summer season, with mass gatherings, festivals, and parties," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge was cited as saying by AFP.

    Updates,
    1) Kluge has described the spread as 'atypical.' He continued, "Except one recent case, none of the recent cases has any relevant travel history to locations where monkeypox is endemic."

    2) In Europe, nearly 100 cases are confirmed or suspected.

    3) On Friday, 24 more cases were reported in Spain, bringing the total number of cases to 30. In addition, due to a possible link to the epidemic, a sauna in Madrid has been compelled to close. 

    4) Following Reuters, Germany's military forces medical department stated that this was the greatest and most extensive outbreak of Monkeypox ever observed in Europe. On Friday, the European nation reported the first case in the country.

    5) The WHO stated that the Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that generally occurs in forested areas of Central and West Africa with accidental human infections. The monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, causes it.

    6) According to the World Health Organization, "By droplet exposure via inhaled big droplets and contact with infected skin sores or contaminated items, the transmission usually occurs." Monkeypox takes 6 to 13 days to incubate, although it can take 5 to 21 days. "The condition is frequently self-limiting, with symptoms usually resolving spontaneously within 14 to 21 days."

    7)  A senior US administration official stated that there seems to be 'low public risk' currently.  

    8) Health officials believe that transmission has been ongoing for some time and that most instances are spread through close contact.

    9) The monkeypox virus, which has mostly been detected in African countries, is unlikely to spread as quickly as Covid.

    10) Following Reuters, Fabian Leendertz of the Robert Koch Institute stated, "This outbreak, on the other hand, is unlikely to persist long. Contact tracing can help isolate the cases, and some treatments and vaccines can be administered if necessary." 

    Also Read: Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022

    Also Read: Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Also Read: The world is now talking of Monkey B Virus; Here is what you should know


     

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    Here is why hashtag Elongate is trending on Twitter gcw

    Here's why hashtag 'Elongate' is trending on Twitter

    Cambodian government wants to save penis plant tells tourists not to pluck it gcw

    Cambodian government wants to save 'penis plant', tells tourists not to pluck it

    Watch Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks Kannada in parliament video goes viral gcw

    Watch: Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks Kannada in parliament, video goes viral

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    Recent Stories

    National Anti Terrorism Day 5 deadly terror attacks India has seen gcw

    National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: 5 deadly terror attacks India has seen

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 1 Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani film is the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 drb

    Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

    Getting disturbed by someone s alarm Step by step guide to turn off on other iPhones gcw

    Getting disturbed by someone's alarm? Step-by-step guide to turn off on other iPhones

    Wimbledon 2022: ATP suspends ranking points over ban on Russian-Belarusian players-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: ATP suspends ranking points over ban on Russian-Belarusian players

    Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions subtitles features gcw

    Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions, subtitles features

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon