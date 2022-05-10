Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Monkeypox symptoms are comparable to smallpox symptoms, however they are typically minor. The early indications of monkeypox include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. After one to three days, a rash would appear.

    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Monkeypox is an uncommon illness caused by the monkeypox virus, according to the World Health Organization. When a person is infected with the virus, they get rashes and flu-like symptoms. The virus that causes monkeypox, like the virus that causes smallpox, is classed as an orthopoxvirus.

    History

    Monkeypox was found in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in groups of monkeys utilised for study. Despite its name, the monkeypox virus is no longer transmitted by monkeys. Scientists believe monkeypox is spread by tiny rodents and squirrels in Africa's rainforests, but further research is needed. This article will teach us more about monkeypox's causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and dissemination.

    Symptoms

    Monkeypox symptoms are comparable to smallpox symptoms, however they are typically minor. The early indications of monkeypox include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue. After one to three days, a rash would appear. The rash usually begins on the face and then spreads to other regions of your body, such as the palms of your hands and the soles of your feet. 

    How is it spread?

    Monkeypox is transferred when a person comes into touch with an infected animal or human, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Animal-to-person transmission occurs through damaged skin, such as bites or scratches, or by direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected animal. Monkeypox can also be contracted by direct or indirect contact with contaminated objects (clothes, bedding, and other linens used by an affected person).

    According to the WHO, there is presently no particular therapy for monkeypox. Smallpox vaccination is reported to be around 85% efficient in avoiding the illness. As a result, earlier childhood smallpox immunisation is recommended to prevent major Monkeypox symptoms.

