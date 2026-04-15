Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev suggests the next big step in the US-India relationship under Modi and Trump will be nuclear energy, focusing on Small Modular Reactors, after India amended its nuclear liability laws via the Shanti Bill.

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Wednesday suggested that the next phase of the bilateral relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will likely pivot toward nuclear energy.

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Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said that with India recently amending its nuclear liability laws via the Shanti Bill, the path is now clear for large-scale implementation. "In terms of what could be some big-ticket announcements in the coming months, if he mentions energy, I would guess it would be something related to nuclear power, especially small modular reactors. India has recently reframed our nuclear liability bill as the Shanti Bill, which was holding up progress and the implementation of nuclear projects. Now that it has been amended, the nuclear sector would definitely be one," he said.

US-India Energy Partnership Takes Center Stage

This comes after PM Modi and Trump held a high-stakes telephonic conversation on Tuesday, signalling a "continuing process" of deep cooperation between the two powers. Against a backdrop of global volatility, the dialogue centred on regional security and the burgeoning potential for "big-ticket" partnerships in the energy sector.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are expected to be a primary focus of US-India energy talks. "Nuclear energy would be one area, I think. The other could be strategic rather than energy-related," added Sachdev.

Broader Strategic Alignment

The conversation wasn't limited to technology; the immediate security climate in West Asia took centre stage. Both leaders emphasised a shared priority. "The conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is definitely a continuing process, and it's good to see two big nations talking regularly, exchanging views, especially right now when the world is in such a high degree of turmoil. It also indicates that India and America both want their relationships to continue to prosper, having deeper depth and wider width, as also noted by Sergio Gor," he said.

India's Nuclear Future: The Thorium Factor

Sachdev highlighted India's strategic asset--holding 30% of the world's thorium. India recently attained criticality in its fast-breeder program, a project inaugurated by PM Modi that could pave the way for industrialising thorium-based power. "If we look at the crisis of the world today, nuclear is one big answer for India. In fact, more than nuclear, I have been advocating that thorium is the answer for India. We have 30% of the world's thorium. We have the most advanced fast-breeder technology, and we should be looking to industrialise it. We attained criticality in the fast-breeder program a few weeks ago, which Prime Minister Modi inaugurated," he noted.

Ensuring the stability of this vital maritime artery is crucial for global energy markets and trade routes, particularly for India's energy security.

Upcoming Diplomatic Catalyst: Quad Summit in Focus

The momentum is expected to build next month when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits India. This visit is anticipated to be the catalyst for Quad Summit progress, finalising dates and agendas for the long-pending summit, moving beyond transactional energy deals to deeper defence and maritime cooperation and following up on the progress noted by PM Modi regarding cooperation across various sectors. "There should be some announcement or indication of the Quad summit because that is something that has been pending. Perhaps that will be discussed deeper when Secretary Rubio visits India next month," he said.

As Sachdev noted, the "deeper depth and wider width" of the relationship suggests that even amidst global turmoil, the Delhi-Washington axis remains a cornerstone of international stability. (ANI)