'Modi, Trump, Milei shaping new conservative order': Italy PM Meloni at CPAC

Meloni also gave a call to bring lasting peace in Europe through strengthening security measures. She said that there is a growing awareness in Europe that security is now the top priority and freedom cannot be defended if one lacks the means or the courage to do so.

Feb 23, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called out the "double standards" of the global political left wing while highlighting how world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donal Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei are among those are now shaping a new global conservative movement.

"With Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally, Melonoi said while addressing a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC via video link on Saturday.

Lending her support to Donald Trump's leadership prowess, the Italian PM said that Left Wing is nervous with leaders from conservative parties winning and collaborating globally.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy," she said.

"This is the left's double standard, but we are used to it. And the good news is, people no longer believe in their lies", Meloni said. The Italian PM noted that despite all the mud they thrown at them, citizens continue to keep voting for them because, "We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens... We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple."

"Happiness depends on freedom and freedom depends on courage. We proved this when we stopped invasions, won our independencies and overthrew dictators. And we have done it together the last three years in Ukraine, where a proud people fight for their freedom against the brutal aggression. And we must continue today. working together for a just and lasting peace, a peace that can only be built with the contribution of all, but above all, with strong leaderships", the Italian PM said.

Praising US President Donald Trump's leadership qualities, Meloni said, "I know that with Donald Trump leading the United States, we will never again see the disaster we saw in Afghanistan four years ago. So, border security, border security, energy security, economic security, food security, defence and national security, for a simple reason. If you are not secure, you are not free. And when freedom is at risk, the only thing that you can do is to put it in the wiser hands."

In her speech Meloni also called for standing up to prevent the decline of civilisations, leaving the world stronger for the future generations. Meloni said, "I made my choice long ago, and I fight every day to honour it. And I know that I'm not alone in this battle, that you are all standing with me, that we are all standing together. And believe me, this makes all the difference."

