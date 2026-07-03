Indian PM Modi and Japanese PM Takaichi issued a joint directive calling for the protection of international shipping lanes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, to ensure energy security and uninterrupted global commerce amid West Asia tensions.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent volatility across global energy markets, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have issued a powerful joint directive calling for the absolute protection of international shipping lanes. In a joint statement released on Thursday following the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, both leaders highlighted the strategic necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to guarantee uninterrupted global commerce and resilient energy corridors. As two of the world's premier energy-consuming economies, India and Japan are acutely vulnerable to supply disruptions in the Middle East. The prime ministers explicitly warned against any geopolitical manoeuvres that could restrict maritime trade.

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India-Japan Cooperation on Energy Security

"Recognising their shared status as major energy-consuming nations impacted by volatility in global energy markets, the two Prime Ministers underscored the urgency of deepening India-Japan cooperation on energy security," the joint statement said. The two leaders reiterated "the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce, including through the Strait of Hormuz, and opposing any restrictive measures hampering the flow of commercial vessels." They also welcomed the prospects for expanding cooperation across the energy value chain and reaffirmed their commitment to working together, both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms, to strengthen the resilience of energy supply chains and promote stability in global energy markets.

Stance on West Asia Crisis

On the West Asia crisis, the two Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to "sustainable peace and stability" in the region. "Regarding the situation surrounding Iran, they stressed the importance of securing free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining stable supply chains for energy and other essential goods, and upholding international law, in particular as reflected in UNCLOS," the statement said.

Commitment to Two-State Solution

The two leaders also stressed "the imperative of advancing the Comprehensive Plan to rebuild Gaza and of living up to the commitment to ensuring a two-state solution." They reaffirmed that "continued diplomatic efforts are indispensable to restoring stability at the earliest and achieving lasting peace in the region."

16th India-Japan Annual Summit

Prime Minister Takaichi is on a visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the visit, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic and regional issues. (ANI)